Advancing standards, improving outcomes: A week to celebrate healthcare quality (Opinion)

When we visit the hospital, it’s easy to overlook the dedicated efforts that ensure our quality of care. Behind the scenes, countless professionals work tirelessly to enhance the patient experience and uphold the safety and quality of the care we receive. Their commitment to healthcare quality makes a meaningful difference in our journey to health.

Quality in healthcare means delivering timely, safe, and effective care. It also involves engaging patients and empowering them to take an active role in preventive care and managing their health conditions.

Every day, Barton Health team members enhance community care through continuous improvement initiatives. The hospital actively implements, monitors, and analyzes processes and outcomes, integrating evidence-based practices to minimize risks and ensure patient safety.

For the fourth consecutive year, Barton has been recognized on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list, based on data from Statista Inc., which evaluates hospitals on patient satisfaction, expert recommendations, and key performance indicators.

Accolades, like Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list, are vital for hospitals as they reflect our commitment to excellence in patient care. These recognitions not only build trust and reassure patients they will receive safe and effective treatment, but they also serve as benchmarks for performance, encouraging us to strive for higher standards and better outcomes for all patients.

Barton team members across the organization not only enhance the patient experience but also improve the quality and safety of care — something worth celebrating. By collaborating to implement systems that ensure high standards, we have become a leader in national hospital performance metrics.

From October 20-26, Barton celebrates Healthcare Quality Week, honoring everyone in our health system who contributes to providing safe, high-quality care for our community.

Dawn Evans is the Director of Patient Safety, Quality, Infection Prevention, and Population Health at Barton Health. Learn more about Barton’s commitment to quality and safety at BartonHealth.org.