Adventure Mountain Tahoe launches night tubing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Adventure Mountain at Lake Tahoe is turning up the thrill with Night Tubing. Guests can now enjoy an exhilarating 2.5-hour tubing session under the stars, available on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests of all ages can race down Adventure Mountain’s groomed tubing lanes, experiencing the fun of nighttime snow tubing in a vibrant winter setting. To keep the energy up, The Mountainside Café will be open until 6:30 p.m. for warm drinks and delicious bites.

Adventure Mountain delivers over 40 acres of nonstop snow thrills at 7,400 feet atop Echo Summit. As Tahoe’s highest tubing destination, it boasts the basin’s most snowfall and largest terrain. Visitors can glide down perfectly groomed lanes, soak in stunning views, and dive into family-friendly adventures for unforgettable winter excitement.

For more information, visit http://www.adventuremountaintahoe.com .