After near record warmth, winter storm expected next week at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Unseasonable warmth with near record high temperatures will continue through Friday at Lake Tahoe, but a change back to “winter weather” is headed our way.

The thermometer reached 70 degrees on Thursday in South Lake Tahoe falling 2 degrees shy of tying the record for the date set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.

The service is calling for a high on Friday of 71, which would again come close to the record of 72 set in 1989.

The unseasonably warm weather has been about 15-20 degrees above normal for the time of year, which is more typical of early June instead of early April, the service said. But that will change starting on Saturday with highs expected in the low 60s and then lows 50s for Sunday with breezy winds up to 10 mph with stronger gusts possible. The overnight lows on the weekend will be in the mid 20s.

By Monday, the temps will be about 30 degrees colder compared to this week.





The service said in a special statement that an incoming storm on Monday has everything: strong, possibly damaging wind, potential for accumulating snow and travel impacts and below freezing temps with a chance of snow showers in the valley.

“This storm will send us right back to winter ‘feels’ with the potential for strong winds and the cold temperatures,” the service said.

The service said motorists should expect travel impact over mountain passes Monday into Tuesday with accumulating snow up to 10 inches possible. The Tahoe Basin is at 50% for 4 inches or more of snow.

The snow is expected to develop in the Sierra by Monday afternoon with widespread freezing conditions likely overnight Monday and Tuesday with lows expected in the teens.

With strong winds expected, the service said now is the time to prepare, to secure loose outdoor items and have sufficient supplies including food, water and warm clothing in case of power outages.

The service said, those traveling in the mountains on Monday through early Tuesday should expect slick conditions and chain controls.