After nearly 40 years, Café Fiore is still a Tahoe dining destination for locals and visitors 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Whether a birthday, anniversary or special occasion, Café Fiore, which opened its doors in 1986, is known for being one of the top destinations for a romantic night out in South Lake Tahoe.

And when current owner, Nick Ashmore, started working at the restaurant in the fall of 1993, little did he know that he’d be the one to purchase the restaurant a couple years later and still be operating it over 30 years later.

Having just graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in architecture, Ashmore was unable to get on with any of the local firms in the region and after a chance encounter with then owner Ed Easley, Ashmore got his start in the industry at their sister restaurant, Garibaldi’s, in Carson City.

Ed and his wife Connie owned both restaurants and as they looked to move on from each, they sold Garibaldi’s to Chef Mark Claypool (who was then at Café Fiore) and sold Café Fiore to Ashmore, who took the reins in February of 1995.

With Claypool heading to operate Garibaldi’s full time, this left the door open for Ashmore to fill the chef position. Enter Gilberto Ramos.

“Gilbert and I learned together,” said Ashmore. “I was very green. He started as dishwasher at a place called The Greenhouse [where the hole in the ground is now] and we both learned by the seat of our pants.”

Having been working together since 1995, it’s that longevity and consistency that Ashmore says is the key to the restaurant’s success.

“Most my kitchen crew – and this is very rare in the restaurant business – I would say they’ve been with me anywhere from 25 to 30 years,” added Ashmore.

Cafe Fiore has been serving Lake Tahoe for nearly 40 years. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Not surprisingly, many will tell you that having a crew that is able to execute on a high level night after night is one of the keys to owning a restaurant. And when that crew has every aspect of the kitchen down, the focus can turn to the customer – something that the restaurant prides itself on.

“We both will bend over backwards,” said Ashmore. “We’re here to please and here to show our guests a dining experience. I want people to leave here saying that was two hours and that was an experience.”

Part of that experience can be tied to the attentiveness Ashmore and Ramos gives to each of the diners, which could include preparation of a special that was on the menu 20 years ago.

“If there’s a certain dish that people fall in love with, I tell them they have to let us know when they make the reservation. If you ask me or Gilbert, we’ll gladly do it. It sets me apart,” added Ashmore.

Another item that sets them apart is their extensive wine list, which offers over 300 bottles. Ashmore was fortunate enough to purchase a property across the parking lot from the restaurant to help with the storage and his knowledge in architecture also helped to maximize every nook and cranny of the restaurant – something that is necessary when you’re limited on space.

With only six tables (seven before COVID), the restaurant has very little seating, which means reservations are key. Calling the day of is not likely to get you a table – especially in the summertime where Ashmore says reservations should be made a couple weeks out.

So what’s changed in the past (almost) 30 years Ashmore has been at the helm?

“Our price ceiling only goes so high. At some point your going to balk at paying $30 for a hamburger. The going rate for a gourmet burger is $20 to $25 and at some point the general public is going say I’m not going to pay that. So our ceiling is not keeping up with the cost of living.”

Cafe Fiore only has six tables, which means reservations are key. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As for now, the same hands-on approach with their customers and food is still the driving force behind their success.

“This is what we do, we do it well, and let’s stick to this,” said Ashmore. “We’re still enthusiastic about what we do and want to do it right. If you’re not happy, we’ll fix it right away. I want to prove ourselves to you. We just go that extra mile to make sure our guests are satisfied.”

Proving themselves for nearly 40 years has definitely served them well.

Café Fiore is located at 1169 Ski Run Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For reservations and more information you can reach them by phone at (530) 541-2908 or visit them online at cafefiore.com .