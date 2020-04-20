After rain showers early, weather warms up this week at Lake Tahoe
The weather warms up this week at Lake Tahoe after some possible rain and snow showers early on.
Scattered showers are expected after 3 p.m. Monday according to the National Weather Service in Reno. There will be increasing clouds throughout the day with a high near 51.
The snow level will start at around 7,500 feet dropping to around 6,500 feet in the late evening when the temperature drops to the high 20s. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Light and variable wind will come from the west at about 5 to 10 mph.
After a slightly rainy start to the week, high temperatures steadily rise the rest of the week. Sunny and mostly clear skies take hold with a bit of wind.
The high Tuesday will be about 58 with the overnight low near freezing with wind around 5 mph.
The thermometer reaches into the low 60s Wednesday. The wind also gets stronger with gusts up to 20 mph expected with slightly more clouds. The overnight low will be just above freezing.
Thursday and Friday look to be nearly identical with highs around 64 and lows around freezing.
The early forecast shows the weather staying sunny and warm into the weekend with highs approaching 70.
