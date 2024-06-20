After recent boat fire, officials promote life jacket program, fire safety 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the wake of a serious boat fire earlier this month, agencies responsible for fire and boater safety on and around the lake are stressing the importance of planning and preparation in preventing such accidents.

The boat fire occurred over the weekend of June 8. It involved the rescue of 6 people and one dog, and a coordinated effort by multiple rescue agencies. While the fire did not result in any injuries, it does stress the need for caution as the summer ramps up.

“We love to see people come up and have a good time,” says Fire Marshal Kim George, “but it’s just so tragic when it ends badly. We want to push information so people can be safe and can be aware.”

Her number one piece of advice?

“Wear your lifejacket!”

George notes that the South Lake Fire Department has a life jacket loaner program. Anyone looking to loan a lifejacket can stop by any of the department’s three South Lake stations at any time to borrow a one before heading out on the Lake. The stations have sizes from children’s to XXXL.

George notes that while most people do return the jackets, there is not a penalty if they don’t, and encourages people to take advantage of the program.

Beyond lifejackets, boaters are encouraged to know the laws around on-board fire extinguishers.

Coast Guard officer and representative Hunter Schnabel emphasizes that “knowledge about your boat, and understanding how it operates” is key to avoiding fires.

“Know where possible fires can start,” he recommends. “Know where your engines and fuel tanks are, and be checking up on them before you go out.”

Equally important to self-sufficient safety is having a fire extinguisher.

Schnabel, like George, underscores that having a fire extinguisher on board is the law. Though regulations vary somewhat by vessel, almost all boats are required to have them. You can find more information about specific regulations here at the California Boating and Waterways website and at the US Fire Administration website .

If boaters do find themselves in trouble, having a VHF radio can be helpful. Channel 16 is the universal distress channel and is constantly monitored by emergency services.

Boaters are also encouraged to call 911 if they find themselves in distress.

“We really want people to come and boat,” says George. “But we also really want them to be safe.”