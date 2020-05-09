Agencies extend deadline for public input on Tahoe West restoration

About 60,000 acres are set be restored during the project.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, California Tahoe Conservancy and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have extended the scoping period for the proposed Lake Tahoe West Restoration Project until May 26.

The LTBMU, Conservancy and TRPA developed a notice to provide information to the public about the proposed project and the environmental effects that the three agencies will analyze.

The project documents are on the LTBMU’s Projects webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xmgxT. Scroll down to the “Developing Proposal” heading and select the “Lake Tahoe West” link. Project documents are listed under the “Scoping” tab. To comment, select the “Comment/Object on Project” link under the “Get Connected” heading in the right-hand column.

Comments must be submitted or posted by 11:59 p.m. on May 26.

The restoration project is proposed to reduce wildfire risks to communities, improve forest health, protect and enhance habitat for native plants and animals, and protect lake clarity.

Together, these actions are proposed to help restore the resilience of West Shore forests, watersheds, and communities in the face of climate change.