Agencies host Lake Tahoe climate change adaption meeting Wednesday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Agencies host Lake Tahoe climate change adaption meeting Wednesday

News | February 26, 2020

Staff Report

STATELINE, Nev. — The California Tahoe Conservancy, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Transportation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and their partners are hosting a public meeting about climate change adaptation.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the TRPA offices in Stateline. 

Agencies will be presenting a brief summary of information developed for a forthcoming assessment of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s vulnerability to climate change impacts. The agencies will seek community feedback on draft actions. 

Support Local Journalism

Your support means a better informed community. Donate today.

Crime & Fire
See more