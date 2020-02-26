Agencies host Lake Tahoe climate change adaption meeting Wednesday

STATELINE, Nev. — The California Tahoe Conservancy, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Transportation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and their partners are hosting a public meeting about climate change adaptation.

The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the TRPA offices in Stateline.

Agencies will be presenting a brief summary of information developed for a forthcoming assessment of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s vulnerability to climate change impacts. The agencies will seek community feedback on draft actions.