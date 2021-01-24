Agencies investigating death of Placer vaccine recipient who had previously tested positive

Local, state and federal agencies are investigating the death of a Placer County resident who had received a coronavirus vaccine just hours before.

Placer County Public health and the Sheriff’s Officer-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death on Jan. 21, said a press release.

The individual, whose age and gender were not released, tested positive for the virus in late December, officials said. The individual received the vaccine, the brand was not identified, from an agency outside the county health department.

The county health department said, “Any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”