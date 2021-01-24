Agencies investigating death of Placer vaccine recipient who had previously tested positive
Local, state and federal agencies are investigating the death of a Placer County resident who had received a coronavirus vaccine just hours before.
Placer County Public health and the Sheriff’s Officer-Coroner Division were recently notified of the death on Jan. 21, said a press release.
The individual, whose age and gender were not released, tested positive for the virus in late December, officials said. The individual received the vaccine, the brand was not identified, from an agency outside the county health department.
The county health department said, “Any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Suspected El Dorado catalytic converter thieves arrested
El Dorado County deputies arrested two people on suspicion of grand theft and possession of burglary tools after reportedly finding items linked to catalytic converter thefts in a vehicle during a traffic stop Jan. 13.