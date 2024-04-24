Agencies respond to small fire near Van Sickle State Park
STATELINE, Nev. – USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue firefighters plus El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small wildfire near Van Sickle Park on Lake Tahoe’s southeastern shore on Wednesday, April 24.
The fire was reported just before 11 a.m., forward progress was stopped at approximately 1/10 acre and hand line around the fire is complete.
Fire investigator is on scene and the cause under investigation. While the official cause has not been determined, a representative from LTBMU said that area is known to have issues with illegal campfires.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.