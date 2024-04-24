Agencies respond to small fire near Van Sickle State Park

STATELINE, Nev. – USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit , South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue firefighters plus El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small wildfire near Van Sickle Park on Lake Tahoe’s southeastern shore on Wednesday, April 24.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m., forward progress was stopped at approximately 1/10 acre and hand line around the fire is complete.

Fire investigator is on scene and the cause under investigation. While the official cause has not been determined, a representative from LTBMU said that area is known to have issues with illegal campfires.