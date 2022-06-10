Agencies seek input on Meeks Bay Restoration Project

MEEKS BAY, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is seeking input on the environmental review of the Meeks Bay Restoration Project.

The LTBMU, in conjunction with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, is developing a plan to restore Meeks Creek to a more natural condition, while continuing to support sustainable recreation opportunities.

In 1960, a marina with approximately 120 boat slips and a boat launch facility was dredged at the mouth of Meeks Creek, on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe. The marina eliminated a unique wetland habitat for numerous bird, mammal, and amphibian species. The deteriorating condition of the existing marina infrastructure, along with concerns over water quality, aquatic invasive species, and degraded habitat for native species prompted the need for action in Meeks Bay.

“The release of the environmental review marks a key milestone in the ultimate restoration of beautiful Meeks Bay,” said LTBMU Forest Supervisor Erick Walker.

The lead agencies are circulating a draft environmental impact statement/environmental impact statement/environmental impact report for public comment for 60 days beginning Friday, June 10, through Aug. 9. This draft EIS/EIS/EIR evaluates the environmental impacts of the proposed project and identifies ways to minimize or mitigate potential impacts.

The proposed project aims to:

• Restore a functioning stream and lagoon ecosystem

• Control and eradicate aquatic invasive species

• Enhance fish and wildlife habitat

• Provide sustainable recreation opportunities and access

• Improve educational and interpretive opportunities

• Restore habitat for Tahoe yellow cress, Lahontan cutthroat trout, and species of value to the Washoe Tribe

“Providing substantive comments helps us refine the proposed project to best restore and enhance this most beloved place on the West Shore,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne Marchetta.

To read the Notice of Availability and comment on the draft environmental document, visit http://www.meeksbayproject.org . Comments must be submitted or posted before midnight on Aug. 9.

The agencies will be hosting a virtual public workshop at 5:30 p.m. June 27, to provide background on the site and need for the project, review the draft alternatives, and to answer any questions.

TRPA Governing Board Meeting, June 22, meeting time to be posted no later than June 15. Meeting materials and Zoom login will be posted at trpa.gov , seven days prior to the meeting.

Public Workshop, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 27, on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_io6hi7Z0QmWJKaUPU8_ODA .

In addition to the public workshop, a representative stakeholder forum will provide feedback on the draft alternatives and environmental review to ensure the environmental analysis includes the best information and science. The stakeholder forum includes Meeks Bay associations, the Washoe Tribe, and motorized and non-motorized proponents, among others.

Learn more about the project and public meetings at http://www.meeksbayproject.org .