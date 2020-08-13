Agencies to host Meeks Bay Restoration public workshop

Agencies will host a a public workshop for the Meeks Bay Restoration Project.

Provided / Lisa Herron, USFS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is developing a plan to restore Meeks Creek to a more natural condition, while continuing to support sustainable recreation opportunities. The LTBMU, in conjunction with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, will host a virtual public workshop on the project from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Meeks Bay’s development legacy dates back to 1960 when the marina of approximately 120 boat slips and a boat launch facility was dredged at the mouth of Meeks Creek, on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe. The marina eliminated unique wetland habitat for numerous bird, mammal, and amphibian species. The deteriorating condition of the existing marina infrastructure, along with concerns over water quality, aquatic invasive species, and degraded habitat for native species prompted the need for action in Meeks Bay.

“We’re excited to be moving forward with this high priority project,” said Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor Matthew Jedra in a press release. “The site is just downstream from the Washoe Tribe’s restoration of Meeks Meadow. Combined, these projects will improve conditions for wildlife species and restore a critical section of the Meeks Creek Watershed.”

The proposed project aims to:

• Restore a functioning stream and lagoon ecosystem

• Control and eradicate aquatic invasive species

• Enhance fish and wildlife habitat

• Provide sustainable recreation opportunities and access

• Improve educational and interpretive opportunities

• Restore habitat for Tahoe yellow cress, Lahontan cutthroat trout and species of value to the Washoe Tribe

“Meeks Bay is an iconic part of Lake Tahoe and connects the indigenous stewards of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe people, to a modern restoration opportunity,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne S. Marchetta in the release. “We are pleased to be part of the partnership to restore this incredible resource.”

The public workshop will introduce the project and planning process, describe the site’s history and the need for restoration, and introduce alternative themes and solicit input on alternative considerations.

Register for the public workshop under the “Get Involved” tab of the project website at http://www.meeksbayproject.org.

In addition to public workshops, a representative stakeholder forum will explore concepts and evaluate ideas that will inform the planning process and ensure the environmental analysis includes the best information and science. The stakeholder forum includes community groups, property owner associations, and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California among others. The agencies expect to have draft alternatives ready for public input by summer of 2021.

Learn more about the project and public workshops at http://www.meeksbayproject.org.