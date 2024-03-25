Agenda review: City Council, Douglas County Commission, LTCC, LTUSD, IVGID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88263609551

Regular New Business

14. Pre-Zoning, General Plan Amendment, and Initiation of Proceedings for Cleanup Annexation

Scenario. 1) Pass a Motion to hold first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance pre-zoning 90 parcels located within the City Sphere of Influence in El Dorado County for subsequent annexation of such properties and amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Title 6, Chapter 6.55, Article II (Plan Area Maps and Statements), and refer second reading and adoption to April 23, 2024; 2) Pass a Resolution adopting an amendment to the General Plan LU-1, Land Use Diagram; and 3) Pass a Resolution initiating proceedings for the annexation of such properties.

15. Purchase of Various Equipment for Snow Removal and Public Works/Parks Maintenance. Pass a Motion authorizing the City Manager to purchase: 1) Two (2) John Deer Graders from Pape Machinery for $581,726.65 each; 2) One (1) Boom Truck from Altec, Inc. for $179,014.34; 3) One Brine Master from C&H Outdoor, LLC (Sno-Biz) for $33,286.81; 4) One (1) E32 Bobcat Excavator from Bobcat of Sacramento for $53,616.53; 5) One (1) Bobcat UW 56 Toolcat Utility Work Machine from Bobcat of Sacramento for $99,344.76 for Public Works and Parks Departments, all through Sourcewell Cooperative Agreements, per South Lake Tahoe City Code section 3.45.090 (Cooperative Purchasing).

16. Ratification of Prohousing Incentive Grant Application to California Department of Housing and Community Development for the Bear’s Den Rehabilitation and the Affordable Housing Project at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Pass a Resolution ratifying the grant application and authorizing the City Manager to accept funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for Prohousing Incentive Program up to $120,000 for the Bear’s Den rehabilitation and up to $500,000 for the affordable housing project at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, for a total amount not to exceed $620,000.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, March 27, at 10:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Public Hearings

Possible findings and direction regarding Regional Plan Goals and Policies (DP-5) that guide adaptive management towards Transportation and Sustainable Communities Threshold Standard 1 (TSC1), including possible direction to amend the revenue milestone.

Reports

Update on the Traffic and Safety Monitoring Report for the Round Hill Pines Resort Intersection Improvement Project

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be holding a two-day budget meeting on March 26-27 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

For possible action. Discussion to provide staff direction in the preparation of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budgets for all Douglas County and Douglas County Redevelopment Agency funds. Discussion may include a general overview of the Douglas County Budget and presentations by staff including, but not limited to, presentations on the following: General Fund-all departments including supplemental requests; Special Revenue Funds including supplemental requests; Debt Service Funds; Enterprise Funds including supplemental requests; Internal Service Funds including supplemental requests; Capital Projects Funds including supplemental requests; Redevelopment Agency funds.

Education Joint Meeting

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees and Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Education Trustees will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. This meeting will begin at approximately 5:15 p.m. and will take place in room L-104 (the Board Room) at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Study Session

a. South Tahoe High School Graduates College Going Rates

b. Lake Tahoe Community College and Mt. Tallac High School Partnership

c. Lake Tahoe Community College and Lake Tahoe Unified School District Duel Enrollment Partnership

d. Progress On Calendar Alignment

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

Educational Services

a. Tahoe Valley Single Focus Update. Dr. Cutler challenged all schools in 2021-2022 to collaboratively develop a single focus plan to increase student achievement. Principal Pat Harnett/Tahoe Valley Elementary School (TVES) will be providing a brief update on their progress towards their single focus plan.

b. LCAP Update. All California school districts are required to develop a 3 year improvement plan, called the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). A brief update will be provided to the Board of Trustees on the LTUSD LCAP progress to date.

c. Meteor Education – Project 2024/25 – Representatives from Meteor Education provided an informational update to the Board of Trustees on February 8, 2024 regarding the 2024-2025 pilot project to support five teachers. These five teachers were selected out of several applicants to receive a pro social upgrade (new furniture) to their classroom.

Meteor Education has been working with the selected teachers, and are providing the final designs and the corresponding quotes for the 2024/25 pilot furniture program for classrooms.

Funds from developer fees are being used to enhance these five classrooms. (These funds cannot be used for staff salaries.)

Risk and Safety

a. Risk and Safety Quarterly Update

Business Services and Operations

a. Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Plan

b. FY 23-24 Second Interim Financial Report

Incline Village General Improvement District Town Hall

The Incline Village General Improvement District will be holding a Town Hall on Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

SUBJECT: Kevin Lyons, of Governance Science Group Inc., will be presenting educational information to the Board and the Community on common misconceptions about how governments work. He’ll touch on the differences between governments and private businesses and how they operate differently and why.

*Followed by a 15-minute opportunity for the audience to have their questions, answered regarding Mr. Lyons presentation.

SUBJECT: Moderated Question & Answer Session to Discuss Shared Topics of Community Interest. Members of the public may submit their questions in writing before 5 p.m. on March 25, 2024.

*There will be a limit of three questions per email address.

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Thursday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

Receive, Review, Discuss and File Receipt the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Audited Financial Statements, Auditor’s Verbal Report, and the Report on Internal Control for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 as Presented. A. Receive a Verbal Report on the Board-Appointed Liaisons to Construction and to Beaches for the Beach House Construction and Access Projects; and, B. Provide Direction on the Recommended Scope of Work for the Incline Beach House Access Project Related to Automated/Gated Entry and Circulation Options.

A. The CMAR Construction Agreement, Contractor: Granite Construction, in the Amount of $6,636,173.51; and, B. Review, Discuss, and Approve the Construction Administration Services Agreement, Consultant: Jacobs Engineering, for an Amount Not to Exceed $200,157.00 for th WRRF Storage Tank Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Sewer; Division: Utilities; Project #2599SS2010.

