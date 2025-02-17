Agenda review: Douglas County Commission and South Tahoe PUD

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

7. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Arrowhead Well Arsenic Treatment Facility Media Changeout (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) Award the project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Layne Christensen Company, in the amount of $129,842.33.

b. 2025 Test Well Project (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager)

1) Approve proposed scope of work from Best Environmental Subsurface Sampling Technologies for the 2025 Test Well Project; and (2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 1 with Best Environmental Subsurface Sampling Technologies in the amount not to exceed $425,407.

c. 2025 Vegetation Management Phase 1 (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer)

1) Authorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the 2025 Vegetation Management Phase 1 Project; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Memorandum of Understanding with Tahoe City Public Utility District and North Tahoe Public Utility District.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday Feb. 20 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Commission

For possible action. Discussion to approve the addition of Edward Timothy Walker, Shaydar Tiaho Beall Edelmann, and Jody Church to the existing On-Site Unrestricted Liquor License for VR Heavenly Concessions, Inc., dba Heavenly Mountain Resorts. Edward Timothy Walker, Shaydar Tiaho Beall Edelmann, and Jody Church have signed their Waiver of Notice of Hearing. VR Heavenly Concessions, Inc., dba Heavenly Mountain Resort, is located at 375 Quaking Aspen Lane, Stateline, Nevada 89449.

See the full agenda here .