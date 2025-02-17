Agenda review: Douglas County Commission and South Tahoe PUD
South Tahoe Public Utility District
The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.
7. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION
a. Arrowhead Well Arsenic Treatment Facility Media Changeout (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) Award the project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Layne Christensen Company, in the amount of $129,842.33.
b. 2025 Test Well Project (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager)
1) Approve proposed scope of work from Best Environmental Subsurface Sampling Technologies for the 2025 Test Well Project; and (2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 1 with Best Environmental Subsurface Sampling Technologies in the amount not to exceed $425,407.
c. 2025 Vegetation Management Phase 1 (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer)
1) Authorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the 2025 Vegetation Management Phase 1 Project; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Memorandum of Understanding with Tahoe City Public Utility District and North Tahoe Public Utility District.
See the full agenda here.
Douglas County Commission
The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday Feb. 20 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k.
Douglas County Liquor Commission
- For possible action. Discussion to approve the addition of Edward Timothy Walker, Shaydar Tiaho Beall Edelmann, and Jody Church to the existing On-Site Unrestricted Liquor License for VR Heavenly Concessions, Inc., dba Heavenly Mountain Resorts. Edward Timothy Walker, Shaydar Tiaho Beall Edelmann, and Jody Church have signed their Waiver of Notice of Hearing. VR Heavenly Concessions, Inc., dba Heavenly Mountain Resort, is located at 375 Quaking Aspen Lane, Stateline, Nevada 89449.
See the full agenda here.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.