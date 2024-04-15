Agenda review: Douglas County Commission, STPUD, South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission; California Tahoe Conservancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

The Board will meet in LTCC’s Board Room (L104), located adjacent to the library to the left of the campus main entrance. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

6. 2024-2029 Strategic Plan Development Update (discussion only):

Discuss progress in developing the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and invite the Board’s feedback on updates to Plan content.

7. Proposed Regulations on the Use of Conservancy Land (action) (Resolution 24-04-04):

Consideration and possible approval of the proposed regulations on the use and management of Conservancy land

8. North Lake Tahoe Public Utility Districts Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Grant Award (action)

The Conservancy Board will consider authorizing an $81,000 grant to the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) to conduct an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions along with the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD). The inventory will include data on emissions from services provided by each public utility district within their service territories. The utility districts will use the data from the inventory to identify steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and measure progress toward local, regional, state, and federal goals to reduce emissions.

9. Environmentally Sensitive Land Acquisition (action) (Resolution 24-04-06):

Consideration and possible authorization of the acquisition and subsequent demolition and site stabilization of two parcels located at 858 and 860

El Dorado Avenue (El Dorado County Assessment Numbers 026-154-017 and 026-154-027) for up to $650,000.

10. Forestry Funding Authorization (action) (Resolution 24-04-07):

Consideration and possible authorization of the: 1) acceptance of up to an additional $20 million; 2) expenditure of up to a total of $40 million to supplement the 2021 Forestry Guidelines authorization; and 3) execution of all other necessary agreements.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday April 18 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

For possible action. Discussion to approve the addition of Vice President and General Manager Kenneth Goetz to the existing On-Site Unrestricted Retail, Packaged Retail, and Caterer’s Liquor License with Entertainment Endorsement with a Non-Restricted Gaming License for Premier Entertainment Tahoe, LLC, dba Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Kenneth Goetz has signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. Bally’s Lake Tahoe is located at 55 US Hwy 50 Stateline, Nevada 89449. For possible action. Discussion to approve the addition of Vice President and General Manager Kenneth Goetz to the existing Adult Characterized License for Premier Entertainment Tahoe, LLC dba Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Kenneth Goetz has signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. Premier Entertainment Tahoe, LLC dba Bally’s Lake Tahoe is located at 55 US Hwy 50 Stateline, Nevada 89449.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for board action

a. Intention to Reimburse Expenditures from the Proceeds of Tax-Exempt Financing (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer)

Approve Resolution No. 3273-24, Resolution of the Board of Directors of the South Tahoe Public Utility District Declaring Intention to Reimburse Expenditures from the proceeds of Tax-Exempt financing.

b. Revised Surface Water Rights Application (Julie Ryan, P.E., Engineering Department Manager)

Authorize the General Manager to notify the State Water Board of the Districts intent to continue with the application for surface water rights from Lake Tahoe.

See the full agenda here .

City of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission

The City of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission is meeting Thursday April 18 at 3 p.m.

City of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live

New Business

2. Request for an Allocation of 1,331 Square Feet of Commercial Floor Area (CFA) from the

Environmental Improvement Pool First Round to Basecamp Pizza Company, File #23-164.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution (1) approving the transfer of 1,331 Square Feet of Commercial Floor Area (CFA) to Basecamp Pizza Company for the construction of an outdoor dining patio, and (2) making all findings set forth in the Resolution.

3. Bijou Park Connector Multi-Use Trail Project at Bijou Community Park, File #24-032

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution finding the proposed project is

categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15301, Class 1, Existing Facilities, and Section 15304, Class 4, Minor Alterations to land, and approve Design Review Permit #24-032. CEQA Determination: This proposed project is categorically exempt from CEQA under Section 15301 (Class 1) exemption for Existing Facilities, which exempts minor alteration of existing public facilities involving negligible or no expansion of existing use and section 15304 (Class 4) Minor Alterations to land, including grading on land with a slope of less than ten percent and the creation of bicycle lanes on existing right-of-way. As required by the federal funding and for the TRPA EIP permit, NEPA and an associated TRPA IEC will be completed for those concurrent requirements.

4. Consideration of Special Use Permit for Charter Communications, File #22-067

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution finding (1) the proposed project to be categorically exempt from CEQA under Section 15269, Emergency Projects and Section 15301, Class 1, Existing Facilities, (2) making all additional findings listed in the Resolution, and (3) approving Special Use Permit #22-067 to legalize all existing transmission and receiving facilities in the public right of way owned and operated by Charter Communications.

See the full agenda here .