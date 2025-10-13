Agenda review: Douglas County, Washoe County Commissions and South Tahoe PUD

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Douglas County Planning Commission

The Douglas County Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday August 13 at 10 a.m. at Tahoe Justice Court, 175 Highway 50, Stateline. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

7.2 For possible action. Discussion to approve the addition of William R Vandenburg, Jr. to the existing On-Site Unrestricted License, Caterer’s Liquor License, and Entertainment Endorsement for Global Spectrum, LP, dba Tahoe Event Center. William R Vandenburg, Jr. has signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. The Tahoe Event Center is located at 75 US Hwy 50 Stateline, NV 89449.

Presentations

11.2 Presentation only. Ceremonial presentation of Proclamation 2025P-093 commending the Tahoe Knight Monsters, DLC Hockey, Tim Tebow, David Hodges, and Zawyer Sports for their successful inaugural season and for their lasting contributions to the economic vitality, community spirit, and entertainment landscape of Douglas County. (Chairwoman Hales)

11.3 For presentation only. Presentation of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority (LTVA) Fiscal Year 2024–25 Annual Report, highlighting key achievements, marketing initiatives, tourism impacts, and community partnerships. (Carol Chaplin, President & CEO of Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority)

Public Works

12. For possible action. Discussion regarding the adoption of Resolution 2025R-091, increasing the South Tahoe Refuse Company’s trash disposal rates by the interim year rate adjustment of 5.0% for the 2026 calendar year, as allowed under the terms of the franchise agreement. This resolution will also increase the trash rates by the previously approved rate adjustment for implementation of the 3-cart collection service program. The total cumulative rate increase for the 2026 calendar year is 9.69%. Douglas County receives a 3% franchise fee on the revenue collected from Douglas County citizens in the Tahoe Township who voluntarily choose to be served by South Tahoe Refuse. (Philip Ritger, Director Public Works)

County Manager

Time Specific Item for 2 p.m.

13. For possible action. Discussion regarding Douglas County’s stormwater program including existing stormwater infrastructure, the stormwater program’s current annual funding, current and future stormwater program priorities, and future funding options for the construction and maintenance of stormwater infrastructure and the acquisition and management of critical lands. (Courtney Walker, Stormwater Program Manager)

Community Development

14. For possible action. Discussion to introduce Ordinance 2025-1655, an ordinance amending Chapter 20.622 of the Douglas County Code, the Lake Tahoe Vacation Home Rental (“VHR”) Ordinance, or provide direction to staff to make changes to the proposed ordinance and bring the ordinance back for reintroduction. The current proposed amendments to the VHR Ordinance include, but are not limited to: consolidating renter requirements into a new section and referring to those requirements as a Code of Conduct; clarifying restrictions on VHRs in residential communities north of Cave Rock State Park; amending insurance requirements; amending regulations regarding waitlists and renewal applications; revising requirements related to local contacts; and amending and reorganizing certain penalties and procedures for violations. Affected properties are those within the Tahoe Basin. First Reading. (Ernie Strehlow, Program Manager)

See the full agenda here .

Washoe County Commission

The Washoe County Commission is meeting Tuesday, October 14 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, Nevada 89512 or remotely at https://washoe-nv.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx .

Consent

8.L.1. Recommendation to retroactively approve the acceptance of the Nevada Secretary of State Budget appropriation to Washoe County in the total amount of [$151,922.06] for the postage costs to mail ballots to voters for the 2024 Primary Election and the 2024 General Election, the cost of Runbeck Election Services ballot stock and election materials, and for the purchase of Dominion Voting Systems Smart Cards. The Registrar of Voters received confirmation of these reimbursements from the Nevada Secretary of State August 2025; therefore, the request to accept these reimbursements is retroactive.

Public Hearing

20. Second reading and possible adoption of an ordinance amending Washoe County Code Chapter 110 (Development Code), Article 220 Tahoe Area, to increase the maximum density for multiple family dwellings in the Crystal Bay Condominiums Regulatory Zone Special Area from four (4) units per acre to six (6) units per acre; and all matters necessarily connected therewith and pertaining thereto. Community Services. (Commission District 1.)

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Bijou 1 Waterline Replacement Project (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer) 1) Approve Change Order No. 1 to Vinciguerra Construction, Inc. in the amount of $105,000; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Change Order No. 1.

See the full agenda here.