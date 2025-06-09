Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisor, California Tahoe Conservancy, IVGID and more

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

7. Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board adopt and authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to sign Amendment I to the Participating Agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Eldorado National Forest for restroom maintenance on the Rubicon Trail, extending the term to January 3, 2026, revising the Scope of Work to clarify duties, adding a provision for paid sick leave requirements, and changing department contacts, with no other changes.

25. Department of Transportation recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign the Master Construction Responsibility and Reimbursement Agreement between the County of El Dorado and the South Tahoe Public Utility District for use on projects with estimated reimbursement expenses less than $200,000 each project, with a term of five (5) years upon execution.

35. Probation Department, together with the El Dorado County Special Olympics, US Forest Service, California State Parks, California Highway Patrol-Placerville, California Highway Patrol-South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County Sheriff, El Dorado County District Attorney, El Dorado County Public Defender, El Dorado County Alternate Public Defender, Placerville Police Department, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Fire Protection District, CAL FIRE, and the El Dorado County Office of Education, with sponsorship by Supervisor Ferrero and Supervisor Parlin, recommending the Board approve and authorize the

Chair to sign a Proclamation recognizing June 20, 2025, as “Torch Run Day.”

See the full agenda here .

10 a.m. time allocated item

46. Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board: 1) Approve the Introduction (First Reading) of Ordinance 5231 to amend Chapter 8.08 of the El Dorado County Code of Ordinances entitled Fire Prevention to adopt the 2025 Local Responsibility Area Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map developed and issued by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Office of the State Fire Marshal, as required by California Government Code section 51179; and 2) Waive full reading of the Ordinance, read by title only, and continue this matter to June 24, 2025, for Final Passage (Second Reading).

11 a.m. time allocated item

47. HEARING – Department of Transportation recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 073-2025, which includes the updated Traffic Impact Fee (TIF) Nexus Study, the Adjusted 2025 Update to the Traffic Impact Fee Program, and direction to provide a partial refund to Eligible Applicants who paid the TIF on or after the effective date of Resolution 213-2024 and before the effective date of this Resolution plus interest accrued, as further defined in the Resolution; and 2) Find that adoption of the Resolution is not a Project for purposes of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is a government funding mechanism or other government funding activity within the meaning of CEQA Guidelines Section 15378(b)(4).

1 p.m. time allocated item

48. HEARING – Air Quality Management District (AQMD) recommending the Board, acting as the AQMD Board of Directors, hold a hearing on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 proposed budget for the El Dorado County AQMD and consider final adoption on June 24, 2025.

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee

The Douglas County VHR Advisory Committee will be meeting Wednesday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade.

The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/hfz7l3Tto1k?feature=share .

For Possible Action: Discussion on possible changes to Chapter 20.622 of the Douglas County Code, the Lake Tahoe Vacation Home Rental (VHR) Ordinance, including but not limited to: adding a code of conduct for VHR renters; revising restrictions on VHRs in residential communities north of Cave Rock State Park; amending insurance requirements; amending regulations regarding waitlists and renewal applications; revising requirements on when owners must hire local, licensed property managers; revising the membership of the VHR Advisory Board; and amending certain penalties and procedures for violations.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, June 11 at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review and Acknowledge Receipt of the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Draft Audited Financial Statements, Auditor’s report, and report on internal control for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as presented; and, authorize the Director of Finance to proceed with Distribution of the District’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), once produced, for public record, as required by law. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell, and Jennifer Farr with Davis Farr LLP – Certified Public Accountants)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees acknowledge receipt of the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Draft Audited Financial Statement, Independent Auditor’s Report, and the Report on Internal Control for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as presented; and That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to:

Authorize the Director of Finance to Submit the Finalized Financial Statements and Associated Audit Documentation to the Nevada Department of Taxation no later than June 11, 2025. Upon Acceptance, Proceed with the Public Posting of the Financial Statement and Submission to any Required Oversight Agencies; and, Address any Audit Findings or Recommendations for Corrective Action as Outlined in the Auditor’s Report.

2. SUBJECT: Interview of Firms who submitted Legal Counsel Services responses to the District’s Request for Proposal and authorize Staff to move forward with preparing a contract for legal counsel services for the District effective July 1, 2025. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Conduct Interviews with the Representatives of the three (3) firms (Holland & Hart, Simon Hall Johnston, Taggart & Taggart) that submitted replies to the District’s legal services request for proposal and, if appropriate, That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to Authorize Staff to Move Forward with Preparing a Contract for Legal Counsel Services Effective July 1, 2025.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Employee Pass Program for Beach Access; Review, Discuss, and Approve Any Applicable Fees; Direct Staff to Send Correspondence to Property Owners to Determine Whether Any Property Owners Elect to Designate Staff (and Their Dependents) As Their Guests for Beach Access; Direct Staff to Monitor Daily Beach Visits and Provide Weekly Reports. (Requesting Board Member: Trustee Dave Noble)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

Approve the Employee Pass Program for Beach Access. Approve Applicable Fees. Direct Staff to Send Correspondence to Property Owners to Determine Whether Any Property Owners Elect to Designate Staff (and Their Dependents) As Their Guests for Beach Access; and, Direct Staff to Monitor Daily Beach Visits and Provide Weekly Reports.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve an Agreement with The Abbi Agency for District Media Buying Services. (Requesting Staff Member: Marketing & Communications Manager Paul Raymore) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to Authorize Staff to Enter into an Agreement with The Abbi Agency for the 2025/26 Fiscal Year Media Buying Services for Diamond Peak Ski Resort, the Championship and Mountain Golf Courses, and the Facilities Department, for a Not-to-Exceed Total Amount of $379,250 (cash budget) and $53,000 (trade budget).

5. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve a change to Policy Resolution 137 – Public Records (Requesting Staff Member: District General Counsel Sergio Rudin) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to Adopt Policy and Procedure No. 137 – Resolution No. 1918 regarding Public Records.

6. SUBJECT: Adopt Resolution No. 1919 – A Resolution to Codify the Value of a Recreation Punch Card and the Cost of an Additional Recreation Pass and/or Punch Card as determined at the May 30, 2025, Board of Trustees meeting. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees makes a Motion to Adopt Resolution No. 1919 – A Resolution to Codify the Value of a Recreation Punch Card and the Cost of an Additional Recreation Pass and/or Punch Card for the Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

7. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Adopt Resolution 1913 – A Resolution that Temporarily Revises Ordinance 7, paragraph 106. Administration – Effective Date June 12, 2025, End Date December 31, 2025. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Adopt Resolution 1913 – A Resolution that Temporarily Revises Ordinance 7, Paragraph 106. Administration – Effective Date June 12, 2025, End Date December 31, 2025.

8. SUBJECT: Review and Discussion of the District General Manager Evaluation Process for FY 2025 and ongoing; Direct Staff to Work with the Board to Establish FY 2026 goals. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Review and Provide Feedback on the Recommended Upcoming Performance Review Process, Scheduled for June 25, 2025, and Provide Direction to Staff to work with the Board to establish FY 2026 Goals

See the full agenda here .

California Tahoe Conservancy

The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Thursday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. at California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) Headquarters, 715 P Street, Sacramento, California 95814. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

6. Forestry Program Update (discussion only). Discussion and update on the Forestry Program.

7. Recreation and Public Access Program Update (discussion only). Discussion and update on the Recreation and Public Access Program.

8. Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway Johnson Meadow License Agreement and Easements (action) (Resolution 25-06-02). Consideration and possible authorization to execute a short-term license agreement and permanent easements with El Dorado County (County) to provide the County with rights to construct, access, and maintain a portion of the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway. This County portion is called the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow and part of it will go through fourteen Conservancy parcels (Assessment Numbers 031-020-033, 031-020-045, 025-462-018, 025-472-002, 025-472-003, 025-472-004, 025-472-005, 025-472-006, 025-472-007, 025-472-008, 025-472-009, 025-472-010, 025-472-011, and 025-472-012). CEQA consideration: review and consider the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration, adopted by the County and possible adoption of a mitigation monitoring and reporting program.

9. Program Authorization (action) (Resolution 25-06-03). Consideration and possible authorization of program expenditures of up to $4,267,100 for fiscal year 2025/26. CEQA consideration: not applicable.

See the full agenda here .