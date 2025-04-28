Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, IVGID, STPUD and more

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 29 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

5. Facilities, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Agreement 9478 with the State of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in the amount of $3,500 to be paid to the County for temporary right-of-way at 3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve the resetting of the date and time for the Public Hearing(s) for the FY 2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to reset the Date and Time for the Public Hearing(s) for the FY 2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the 2025/2026 Recreation Center Membership and Tennis/Pickleball Fee Rate Schedule (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Parks and Recreation Karen Crocker)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve an increase of 3.5% for Tennis Center Rates as shown in (Table 1)

2. Approve an increase in Pickleball Center Rates to be consistent with the Tennis Rates as shown in (Table 1)

3. Approve IVGID Recreation Center Membership Rates as shown in (Table 2)

4. Receive and File Other Recreation Center Fees as shown in (Table 3)

5. Receive and File Athletic Field Rate Comparisons as shown in (Table 4)

3. SUBJECT: Review and discuss submitted responses to Legal Counsel Services RFP and possibly set a date for interviews of firms and discussion of applications received for In House District Counsel (Requesting Staff Members: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron and Director of Human Resources Erin Feore) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees provide Staff with direction on either possibly setting a date for interviews with legal firms and/or proceeding with interviews for In House District Counsel; a Board liaison appointment may also be provided

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Provide Direction on Water and Sewer Rate Alternatives (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

5. SUBJECT: Approve and Authorize the Board Chair and Board Secretary to Sign and Execute an Agreement between Incline Village General Improvement District and KP Construction, Inc. for Capital Improvement Fire Hydrant Replacement – 2025; FY 2023/24 Utilities: Water: CIP #1F24200300; in the Amount of $209,980.00; and Authorize staff to Execute Change Orders for Additional Work if required, of Approximately 10% of the Construction Contract Value; not to Exceed $20,000.00; FY 2024/25 Utilities: Water: CIP #1F24200300; Discussion and possible Action. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Award the Construction Contract to KP Construction, Inc. in the Amount of $209,980.00; and,

2. Authorize the Board Chair and Board Secretary to Execute Contracts with KP Construction, Inc. based on a review by General Counsel and Staff; and

3. Authorize Staff to Execute Change Orders for Additional Work, if required, of Approximately 10% of the Construction Contract value; not to Exceed $20,000.

6. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Replacement of the Charcoal Grills with Propane Grills at Burnt Cedar Beach FY2024/25 Beaches: Admin: GL #39003999-7550 and GL #3900399-7510 in an Amount Not to Exceed $34,000; Discussion and possible Action. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson) Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Replacement of the Charcoal Grills with Propane Grills at Burnt Cedar Beach FY2024/25 Beaches: Admin: GL #39003999-7550 and GL #3900399-7510 in an Amount Not to Exceed $34,000.

7. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve Utility Fund Re-Allocation of $375,000 from Utility CIP Sewer Fund to the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) Roof Replacement CIP # 2599BD1105; FY2024/25; Fund Utilities; Division: Sewer, (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to approve the re-allocation of $375,000 from the Utility Sewer CIP Fund to the Capital Project for the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) Roof Replacement project CIP #2599BD1105.

8. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Proposed Modifications to the Trustee Handbook. (Requesting Board Member: Trustee Dave Noble) Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Proposed Modifications to the Trustee Handbook.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday May 1 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Consent

E. For possible action. Discussion on the Outdoor Festival Permit application submitted by Caesars Entertainment, dba Harveys, for the Harveys Outdoor Concert Series for an additional event to be held August 17, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, in the back parking lot of Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino, 18 Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada.

G. For possible action. Discussion on the adoption of Resolution 2025R-044 certifying and levying the State of Nevada required annual special water assessments for the Carson Valley, Eagle Valley, Antelope Valley, and Lake Tahoe Groundwater Basins per the State of Nevada Engineer’s adopted budget for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Tax Roll as required by NRS 534.040.

L. For possible action. Discussion to accept a $5,000 grant modification from the USDA, Forest Service (Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement 22-LE-11051360-013), authorize Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley to sign the grant modification, and adopt Resolution 2025R-037 to increase the revenue and expenditure budgets of the general fund by the amount of the grant increase.

Discussion Items

15.2 For possible action. General discussion regarding possible changes to Douglas County Code, Chapter 20.622, the Lake Tahoe Vacation Home Rental (VHR) Ordinance, including a proposed, draft ordinance which would amend the VHR Ordinance by adding a code of conduct for VHR renters; revising restrictions on VHRs in residential communities north of Cave Rock State Park and in Lincoln Park; amending insurance requirements; amending regulations regarding waitlists and renewal applications; adding a requirement that VHRs be rented for at least eight nights per year to be eligible for renewal; requiring most VHRs with a nighttime occupancy of seven or more to utilize a local licensed property manager; either eliminating or modifying the responsibilities of the VHR Advisory Board; and amending certain penalties and procedures for violations.

17.2 For possible action. Discussion and direction to staff regarding legislative or legislative issues proposed by legislators or other entities permitted to submit bill draft requests that may impact Douglas County. The Board may take action to support or oppose any legislative item included in the Douglas County Bill Tracker report included with the Board Packet. Discussion may include taking action to support, oppose, or remain neutral on SB69 (Revises provisions relating to economic development) and SB 426 (Establishes provisions relating to the Lake Tahoe Basin Scenic Byway Corridor Recreation Safety Zone).

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Acquisition of 2438 Cattlemans Trail (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) 1) Approve purchase of 2438 Cattlemans Trail (El Dorado County Assessor’s Parcel Number 80-112-002) in the amount of $229,775; and (2) Authorize the General Manager to execute the associated real estate transaction documents.

b. 2025 Test Well Project (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) Authorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the test well drilling and installation component of the 2025 Test Well Project.

c. Washoan Pressure Reducing Valve Station (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer) 1) Waive minor irregularities identified in the bid from White Rock Construction, Inc.; and 2) Award Contract for the Washoan Pressure Reducing Valve Station to White Rock Construction, Inc. in the amount of $396,050.

d. Herbert Walkup Pipeline Replacement Project (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer) Authorize the General Manager to enter into a Reimbursement Agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe to provide for Road Repairs related to the Herbert Walkup Pipeline Replacement Project in the amount of $319,416.

e. City of South Lake Tahoe Storm Water Projects Reimbursement (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer) Authorize the General Manager to enter into Reimbursement Agreements with the City of South Lake Tahoe to provide for the relocation of water and sewer utilities related to the (1) Tahoe Valley Stormwater & Greenbelt Improvement Project, Phase 1 in the amount of $326,561.25; (2) Tahoe Valley Stormwater & Greenbelt Improvement Project, Phase 2 in the amount of $112,862.50 and; (3) Upper Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project – Rockwood To Blackwood Drainage Improvements in the amount of $59,728.75.

See the full agenda here .