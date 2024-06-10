Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors; Lake Tahoe Community College, Incline Village GID

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

7. Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, a Division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board: 1) Approve and authorize the Board Chair to sign Agreement 8713 with Lake Valley Fire Protection District to provide defensible space inspection services, including education, outreach, and response to resident complaints for violations, within the Tahoe Basin in the amount of $78,750 for the period of July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025; and 2) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any necessary amendments relating to Agreement 8713, excluding term extensions and increases to the not-to-exceed amount, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

Hearing

40. Air Quality Management District (AQMD) recommending the Board, acting as the AQMD Board of Directors, hold a hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024-25 proposed budget for the El Dorado County AQMD and consider final adoption on June 25, 2024.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Amendment to the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design contract for Incline Beach House Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3973LI1302; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction in the amount of $50,000, and the Amendment to the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design for the Incline Beach Access Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3972BD2102; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction in the amount of $37,500.

Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a motion to:

1. Approve the Amendment for the 30% Schematic Design for the Incline Beach House Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3973LI1302; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction for the amount of $50,000; and,

2. Approve the Amendment for the 30% Schematic Design for the Beach Access Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3972BD2102; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction for the amount of $37,500; and,

3. Direct the Chair and Secretary to sign and execute the Amendments.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve Revisions to Policy and Procedure No. 136, Policy Concerning the Use of District Facilities for Expression.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board Make a Motion to Approve Revisions to Policy and Procedure Number 136, Concerning Access to District Property and the Use of District Facilities for Expression.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Provide Direction regarding the Board-Appointed Golf and Capital Improvements/ Investment Committees.

Recommendation for Action: For the Board of Trustees to Discuss and Provide Direction regarding Board Appointed Committees.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve an Agreement with CC Media Publishing for Publishing the IVGID Magazine during Calendar Year 2025

Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees makes a motion to approve one of the proposed agreements with CCMedia Publishing for publishing the IVGID Magazine during calendar year 2025.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

Educational Services.

a. Single Focus – Elevated Digital Learning Academy. Elevated Digital Learning Academy’s Ms. Dillman and Ms. Buttery will be providing a brief update on their single focus plan progress for the 2023-2024 school year.

b. Two Way Bilingual Immersion Master Plan. At the start of the 2023-2024 school year, a Two Way Bilingual Immersion (TWBI) team was developed, composed of parents, teachers, site leaders and district leaders. They worked throughout the year reviewing current practices and identifying opportunities for improvement. The team received ongoing technical support from Ms. Rosa Molina/former Executive Director of the Association of Two-Way and Dual Language Education (ATDLE). The team has revised the TWBI Master Plan for LTUSD and will share information both from the review process and the plan that has been created.

c. 2024 – 2027 Local Control Accountability Plan. This agenda item was first presented as an informational item on May 23rd, is presented tonight as a discussion item and public input, then again on June 27 for Board approval.

Facilities and Transportation

a. South Tahoe High School Locker Room Project

See the full agenda here .