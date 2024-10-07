Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, LTUSD, and IVGID

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

8. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board consider the following regarding the development of the Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan:

1) In accordance with Chapter 3.13, Section 3.13.030 of County Ordinance Code, Contracting Out, find that specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the work;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign competitively bid Agreement 9035 with Ascent Environmental, Inc. to assist the County with Phases 2 and 3 of the Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan, in the amount of $982,889 and a term effective upon execution and expiring June 30, 2027; and

3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any further documents determined necessary related to Agreement 9035, including amendments which do not increase the not-to-exceed amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

Department Matters

26. Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board:

1) Receive an update on the Parks and Trails Master Plan Update (Master Plan) process;

2) Provide feedback on the draft Goals, Objectives, and Initiatives chapter; and

3) Direct staff to return to the Board with a final draft of the Master Plan for consideration of adoption after a final review by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, and Discuss, the General Manager Recruitment Process, Determine the Number of Anticipated Applicants to be Interviewed and the Preferred Method of interviewing Selected Candidates; Discuss, and Approve the Date(s) for Candidate Interviews.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve the Number of Anticipated Applicants to be Interviewed;

2. Select, and Approve a Preferred Method of interviewing Selected Candidates; and

3. Select and Approve the Date for Candidate Interviews.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve a Change to the Reporting Structure for the Contracts & Purchasing Manager Position. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Approve the Recommended Change to the Reporting Structure for the Contracts & Purchasing Manager position.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and possibly Approve the Contracts & Purchasing Manager Job Description per Policy and Practice 144 Resolution No. 1911 Personnel Management. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Final Draft of the Contracts and Purchasing Manager Job Description.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Direct Staff to Work with Legal Counsel to Finalize an Agreement with Tyler Systems, and Authorize the Interim General Manager to Execute the Agreement for Services Noted in Quote #2024-489621-K4S7M9 to Include: Open Finance Public Finance Portal Implementation; Employee Self Service Web Portal Upgrade; and Onsite Enterprise ERP Training; Amount Not to Exceed $97,400. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustee make a Motion to:

1. Direct Staff to Work with Legal Counsel to Finalize an Agreement with Tyler Systems, and

2. Authorize the Interim General Manager to Execute the Agreement for Services Noted in Quote #2024-489621-K4S7M9 to Include: Open Finance Public Finance Portal Implementation; Employee Self Service Web Portal Upgrade; and Onsite Enterprise ERP Training; Amount Not to Exceed $97,400.

5. SUBJECT: Review, discuss and possibly approve Blanket Purchase Orders for Purchase of Food and Beverage from U.S. Foods in Amount Not to Exceed $479,500, with Sierra Meet and Seafood in Amount Not to Exceed $200,000 and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits in Amount Not to Exceed $158,500 for Fiscal Year 2024/25, Pursuant to NRS 332.115 and Board Policy 21.1.0. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees makes a Motion to;

1. Approve the Blanket Purchase Orders for US Foods in Amount not to Exceed $479,500 and,

2. Sierra Meat and Seafood in Amount not to Exceed $200,000 and,

3. Southern Glazer Wine and spirits in Amount not to Exceed $158,500 for Fiscal Year 2024/25, Pursuant to NRS, 332.15 and Board Policy 21.1.0.

6. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve Practice 6.2.0, Budgeting and Fiscal Management: Community Services and Beach Pricing for Products and Services. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees makes a Motion to Approve Practice 6.2.0, Budgeting and Fiscal Management: Community Services and Beach Pricing for Products and Services.

7. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly provide Direction to Staff on Venue Discounts provided to Non – Profit Groups, Community Groups, and Others. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve Staff’s Recommendation to Charge the Non-Profit Rate to the Crystal Bay Yacht Club, Golf Clubs, Republican Woman’s Group and the Sierra Angels, Effective October 10, 2024.

See the full agenda here .