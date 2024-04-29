Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, Police Advisory Committee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

24. Chief Administrative Office, Parks Division, recommending the Board:

1) Receive an update on the Parks and Trails Master Plan Update (Master Plan) process;

2) Direct staff to utilize the eight key themes resulting from outreach efforts to develop the remainder of the Master Plan;

3) Direct staff to complete the Master Plan, forgoing the option to contract out part of the work; and

4) Direct staff to return to the Board with a final draft of the Master Plan for consideration of adoption after a final review by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

26. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board:

1) Receive a presentation on the County’s allocation of $37.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) and provide direction, if needed, on recommended changes to the Board’s spending plan;

2) Direct staff to return to the Board with a budget transfer to allow the County to report the use of $10 million of ARPA SLFRF as lost revenue to ensure compliance with reporting requirements and to reflect the updated spending plan; and

3) Authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to adjust allocation amounts between Board-approved projects in the spending plan to ensure all funds are obligated by the obligation deadline.

27. (Time allocation for 1:30 p.m.) Chief Administrative Office, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Approve the Introduction (First Reading) of Ordinance 5201 to amend Chapter 8.08 of the El Dorado County Code of Ordinances entitled Fire Prevention to adopt the 2023 Fire Hazard Severity Zone map developed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as required by California Government Code section 51179; and

2) Waive full reading of the Ordinance, read by title only, and continue this matter to May 21, 2024 for Final Passage (Second Reading).

See the full agenda here .

City of South Lake Tahoe Police Advisory Commission

The City of South Lake Tahoe Police Advisory Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21 or the City website at http://www.cityofslt.us .

Regular business

3. AB 481 Annual Report

4. Police Department 2023 Annual Report

See the full agenda here .