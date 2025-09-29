Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, Tahoe Transportation District and South Tahoe PUD

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, September 30, at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

9:00 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

23. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning & Building Division, recommending the Board receive and file a presentation on the Vacation Home Rental Program, with a focus on code enforcement, and provide direction if necessary.

10:00 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

24. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board consider supporting an ordinance on polystyrene, plastic food packaging and single-use water bottles in the unincorporated portion of the Tahoe Basin to create unified regulations with the City of South Lake Tahoe and provide direction to staff to develop the ordinance.

11:00 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

25. Supervisor Laine, on behalf of the family of Giada Lancellotti, the young girl tragically killed while riding her e-bike in South Lake Tahoe, recommending the Board consider the Lancellotti family’s request to paint a commemorative mural on and place a plaque in memory of Giada on the Tahoe Paradise Park Bridge.

26. Department of Transportation recommending the Board receive and file a presentation on snow removal operations.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, October 1 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely.

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adoption of the Proposed Short-Range Transit Plan Service Change Options on Route 22

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, October 2 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. 2025 Asphalt Patching & Trench Paving Services Contract (Adrian Combes, Director of Operations). 1) Approve Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $145,479.29 to Alcorn General Engineering; and 2) Authorize General Manager to execute Change Order No. 2.

b. Al Tahoe Sewer Pump Station Spare Pump. (Jeremy Rutherdale, Field Operations Supervisor and Chris Stanley, Field Operations Manager) 1) Authorize Exception No. 2 to the District’s Purchasing Policy for formal competitive solicitation; and 2) Approve the purchase of a 90 HP Flyte Submersible Pump from Xylem, to serve as a spare pump at the Al Tahoe Sewer Pump Station, in the amount of $113,346, plus sales tax and shipping.

See the full agenda here .