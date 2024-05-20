Agenda review: El Dorado County Supervisors, TRPA, Douglas County VHR commission, more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

8. Chief Administrative Office, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, recommending the Board approve the Final Passage (Second Reading) of Ordinance 5201 to amend Chapter 8.08 of the El Dorado County Code of Ordinances entitled Fire Prevention to adopt the 2023 Fire Hazard Severity Zone map developed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as required by California Government Code section 51179. (Cont. 4/30/2024, Item 27)

9. Chief Administrative Office, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Accept a grant award under the California Fire Safe Council’s County Coordinator Grant Program to fund the El Dorado County Fire Safe Coordinator Project, in the amount of $114,781.51 and with a term of April 15, 2024 to December 31, 2024; and

2) Authorize the Chief Administrative Officer, or designee, to execute any grant-related documents including, but not limited to, the grant agreement, amendments for term extensions and increases to grant funding, requests for payments, reports, and all other associated documents necessary to secure the grant funds and implement the approved project.

15. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board make the following appointment to the Fish and Wildlife Commission: Leona Allen, Member – District 5, Term Expiration 1/1/2027.

19. Health and Human Services Agency along with Chief Administrative Office, Facilities Division, recommending the Board:

1) Authorize a correction to the original Board approved maximum obligation included under File ID 14-0346, V.1 for Lease Agreement 298-L1411 (FENIX Number 573) for office space at 1900 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, utilized by the Behavioral Health Division, that only included the maximum obligation for the base rent, and erroneously did not include $20,489 for security system improvements, thereby correcting the Board approved maximum obligation amount from $1,347,388.47 to $1,367,877.47, with no change to the initial lease term of September 5, 2014, through September 4, 2024, and which has no impact to the executed Lease Agreement that does not include a maximum obligation;

2) Make findings in accordance with Board of Supervisors Policy C-2, Lease Agreement 298-L1411, that County is eligible to exercise the first of two options to extend the term of the lease for an additional five-year period;

3) Approve and authorize the Purchasing Agent to sign Amendment III to Lease Agreement 298-L1411 with Anderio LLC, for the additional term of five years from September 5, 2024, through September 4, 2029, thereby increasing the lease amount by $841,466.42 for a new maximum obligation of $2,209,343.89; and

4) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute amendments relating to Lease Agreement 298-L1411, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management, which do not increase the maximum dollar amount or term of the Agreement.

23. Department of Transportation recommending the Board take the following actions pertaining to the Apache Avenue Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36107021:

1) Award Bid Schedules A, B, and C of the Construction Contract to RaPiD Construction, Inc. dba Rapid General Engineering who is the lowest responsive, responsible bidder;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign the Construction Contract in the amount of $4,321,123.40 effective upon execution and shall expire 125 working days from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed, subject to review and approval by County Counsel and Risk Management;

3) Authorize the Director of Transportation to sign an Escrow Agreement, if requested by the Contractor and in accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, for the purpose of holding Contract retention funds; and

4) Approve $250,000 of Discretionary Transient Occupancy Tax funds from Fallen Leaf Lake Road Project allocation ($1.9 million) to be redirected to the Apache Avenue Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Project. (District 5)

37. Probation Department recommending the Board authorize the Chair to sign retroactive revenue Agreement 8598 with the County of Siskiyou to place youth of said county in the County of El Dorado South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center on a space-available basis, for a term of April 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027.

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee

The Douglas County VHR Advisory Committee will be meeting Wednesday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade.

The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/hfz7l3Tto1k?feature=share .

For Possible Action: Selection of a board member to serve for the duration of the VHR Advisory Board meeting as Chair Pro-tempore and to preside over the meeting.

For Presentation Only: Discussion on possible changes or updates to Chapter 20.622 of the Douglas County Code relative to vacation home rentals (VHRs) in Lake Tahoe Township, including limitations on VHR density.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, May 22, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Resolution in support of the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign, May – October 2024 (Staff: Jeff Cowen)

B. Tahoe Science Advisory Council Briefing on Microplastics (Staff: Dan Segan)

C. Demonstration of the new Online Climate Resilience Dashboard for the Tahoe Region (Staff: Devin Middlebrook)

D. 2050 Regional Transportation Plan Briefing (Staff: Kira Richardson)

VIII. APPEAL

A. Appeal of Figone Garage/Accessory Dwelling Unit Permit, 32 Moana Circle, Placer County, California, Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 098-191-018, TRPA File No. ERSP2023-0701, Appeal File No. ADMIN2024-0005 (Staff: Graham St. Michel)

IX. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Proposed revisions to environmental threshold carrying capacities (threshold standards):

1) Restoration of stream environment zones, SC11-SC13

2) Tahoe Yellow Cress threshold standard, VP21

3) Aquatic Invasive Species threshold standards, WQ9-WQ14

(Staff: Dan Segan)

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

9. Educational Services

B. LCAP Update

11. Board Governance

The California School Board Association (CSBA) provides proposed updates to board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) five times per year and at other times when warranted. Graduation Requirements and Valedictorian/Salutatorian

