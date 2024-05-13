Agenda review: El Dorado County Supes, South Tahoe PUD, Lake Tahoe Community College

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/83165752277 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

10 a.m. time allocation

20. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning, Stormwater, and Vacation Home Rental Division, recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Receive and file a presentation on the Vacation Home Rental Program; and

2) Provide direction to staff regarding potential Program adjustments and/or amendments to the Vacation Home Rental Ordinance

11:30 a.m. time allocation

21. Board of Supervisors (Board) and Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning, Stormwater, and Vacation Home Rental Division, hosting a Board public workshop to solicit input and encourage public comments on the Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan as directed by General Plan Goal 2.10, Policies 2.10.1.2 and 2.10.1.3 and Measure LU-O.

Department Matters

22. HEARING: Chief Administrative Office and the Board of Supervisors Fire/EMS/Jurisdictional Reorganization Ad Hoc Committee recommending the Board consider the following, with regard to the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District dissolution and annexation of District Area to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, LAFCO Project 2022-01:

1) Conduct a public hearing in accordance with California Revenue and Taxation code 99.02(e), to consider the effects on fees, charges, assessments, taxes, or other revenues resulting from the transfer of General Fund Annual Tax Increment (ATI) to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District upon completion of the dissolution of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and annexation by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District;

2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 074-2024 accepting the exchange of property tax base and increment for the annexation of all parcels within the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District into the North Tahoe Fire Protection District service area, Local Agency Formation Commission Project 2022-01;

3) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 075-2024 approving the negotiated transfer of General Fund ATI to North Tahoe Fire Protection District upon completion of the dissolution of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and annexation by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District;

4) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 076-2024 finding a public benefit will be derived from providing a one-time payment of $992,000 to North Tahoe Fire Protection District to facilitate the reorganization of the Meeks Bay and North Tahoe Fire Protection Districts to stabilize and enhance the sustainability of fire protection services to residents and visitors in the Lake Tahoe West Shore area of the County; and

5) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 077-2024 finding a public benefit will be derived from reimbursing North Tahoe Fire Protection District for Local Agency Formation Commission fees and costs, up to $42,000, related to the reorganization of the Meeks Bay and North Tahoe Fire Protection Districts to stabilize and enhance the sustainability of fire protection services to residents and visitors in the Lake Tahoe West Shore area of the County.

1:15 p.m. time allocation

24. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Receive and file an overview and conduct a site visit of points of interest within the Lake Tahoe Basin; and

2) Receive and file a presentation from Planning and Building, Tahoe Planning, Storm Water Management Program, on Public Works Infrastructure Asset Management System.

The Board will depart from 1901 Lisa Maloff Way at 2 p.m. to conduct the site visits described in Item 24 (23-0889) above. The meeting will be recessed while in transit and reconvened at each identified location no earlier than the arrival times specified. The public is invited to attend the site visits at each identified location at the times specified.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6.1 First Read: Revised Board Policy and Administrative Procedures for Title 5 Regulations. The Board of Trustees (Board) has been updating, revising, and transitioning Board Policy to the Community College League of California (CCLC) recommended policies, procedures, and numbering system. In alignment with the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) Standards I.B.7, I.C.5, and Standard IV.C.7, the District regularly evaluates policies and procedures. On October 10, 2023, the CCLC released its Fall 2023 Policy and Procedure Service Legal Update #43, which outlined legal language changes to several Board Policies and Administrative Procedures.

View the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. Proposition 218 Public Hearing to receive public comments and protests regarding proposed water and sewer rate increases.

7. Items for Board Action

Water and Sewer Rate Ordinance (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) Enact Ordinance No. 589-24, an amendment to the South Tahoe Public Utility District’s Ordinance No. 464 and superseding Water and Sewer rate Ordinance Number 573-19 in its entirety. Fiscal Year 2024/25 Water Enterprise Fund Budget (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) Adopt Resolution 3275-24 for the Fiscal Year 2024/25 Water Enterprise Fund Budget and authorize staff to incorporate any adjustments or changes necessary as a result of Board action. Fiscal Year 2024/25 Sewer Enterprise Fund Budget (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) Adopt Resolution 3276-24 for the Fiscal Year 2024/25 Sewer Enterprise Fund Budget and authorize staff to incorporate any adjustments or changes necessary as a result of Board action. Biosolids Hauling Contract ( Aaron Buckman, Manager of Plant Operations) 1) Authorize exception to formal competitive solicitation procedures due to special circumstances, as allowed for in the Purchasing Policy; and 2) Authorize District staff to execute a five-year contract with Tahoe Basin Container Service, Inc. in the estimated annual amount of $243,000. Stanford Camp Electrical and Generator Building Emergency Replacement Project – Rebid (Trevor Coolidge, Senior Engineer) 1) Waive minor deviations in White Rock Construction’s bid, and 2) Award the Stanford Camp Electrical and Generator Building Emergency Replacement Project – Rebid in the amount of $559,600 to White Rock Construction.

See the full agenda here .