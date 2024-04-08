Agenda review: El Dorado County Supes, TRPA Advisory Planning Commission, IVGID, KGID

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday April 10 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Tuesday meeting –

11 a.m. – HEARING – To consider an appeal received from Lyn Barnett representing Peter and Cheryl Lee appealing the Planning Commission’s February 22, 2024 approval of Atkins Variance (V23-0001) to allow for a reduction of the front setback from 20 feet to five (5) feet to allow for the construction of a two-car garage with dwelling space above, on property identified as Assessor’s Parcel Number 081-132-003, consisting of 0.17 acres, in the South Lake Tahoe area, submitted by Josh Atkins, and staff recommending the Board of Supervisors take the following action:

1) Deny appeal V-A24-0001 and uphold the Planning Commission’s approval of V23-0001 Atkins, based on the Findings (Attachment G) and subject to the Conditions of Approval (Attachment H) as presented; and

2) Adopt and Authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 057-2024, denying appeal V-A24-0001 of V23-0001 and adopting Findings of Fact. (Supervisorial District 5)

Wednesday meeting –

Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board:

1) Receive a presentation on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25 Recommended Budget preparation;

2) Provide direction to staff on what to include in the Recommended Budget, the use of Discretionary Transient Occupancy Tax, and any other issues related to the preparation of the Recommended Budget;

3) Approve and revise Board of Supervisors Policy B-16 Budget Policies; and

4) Approve a rate holiday for department contributions to the Retiree Health Program for six months of FY 2023-24 and all of FY 2024-25, by using Retiree Health Fund Balance to fund the program.

TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev. or remotely via Zoom.

V. Planning Matters

Active Transportation Plan Update

VI. Public Hearings

Discussion and possible recommendation on the proposed amendment to the Washoe County and Possible Tahoe Area Plan to add “Schools – Kindergarten through Secondary” as a special use within the Wood Creek Regulatory Zone, for those parcels equal to or greater than three acres in size Discussion and possible recommendation on proposed revisions to environmental threshold and Possible carrying capacities (threshold standards) for the:

a. Restoration of stream environment zones, (SC11-SC13)

b. Tahoe yellow cress, (VP21)

c. Aquatic invasive species, (WQ9-WQ14)

Discussion and possible recommendation for Technical Clarifications to the Phase 2 Housing and Possible Ordinance Amendments, specifically Code of Ordinances sections 30.4.2.B.5.a and 30.4.2.B.6.a regarding mandatory participation in a stormwater collection and treatment system to receive coverage incentives, and section 52.3.1 regarding reservation of bonus units for affordable and moderate housing

Kingsbury General Improvement District

The Kingsbury General Improvement District is meeting Tuesday, April 9 at 5 p.m. at 160 Pine Ridge Drive, Stateline.

The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7755883548?pwd=UnF2YzBxb05Ya0pjWjRCNUNEMUFVZz09 Meeting ID: 775 588 3548 Passcode: 5883548

New business

6. For Information and Possible Action: Award FY24 Waterline & Road Repairs and Restoration Project Construction Services Contract

7. For Information: Budget Workshop – Review tentative budget and provide direction for the FY 25 Budget

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General business

SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Recommended 2024 – 25 Golf Season Rates (Requesting Staff Member: General Manager of Golf Operations Tim Sands) SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve:

1. The Construction Contract Agreement for the Capital Improvement Water Main Replacement Alder Avenue #2299WS1802 Project with Gerhardt & Berry Construction in the Amount of $483,604; and,

2. Authorize Staff to Execute Change Orders for Additional Work if Required up to Approximately 10% of the Construction Contract Value; Not to Exceed $48,500; Project: 2023/24 Capital Improvement Water Main Replacement Alder Avenue #2299WS1802; Fund: Water; Division: Utilities. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design Contract for Skate Park Enhancement Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Parks; Project #4378BD2202; Contractor: Spohn Ranch, Inc. in the Amount of $20,000. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Public Works Director Kate Nelson) SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve the Agreement for Professional Services for the Full-Time Construction Inspection and Materials Testing, Vendor: Construction Materials Engineers, Inc. for an Amount Not to Exceed $567,255 Effluent Export Line Project, GMP2 – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Sewer; Division: Utilities; Project #2524SS1010. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson). SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve Letter of Engagement for Labor and Employment Legal Services with Kamer Zuker Abbott for Bargaining Unit Negotiation Purposes. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Bobby Magee)

