Agenda review: El Dorado Fish and Wildlife, Tahoe-Douglas Fire, IVGID

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Health and Human Services Building – 3368 Sandy Way, South Lake Tahoe.

6. Commission to receive and file a presentation from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Tahoe Bear Team and conduct a site visit of local neighborhoods experiencing bear issues.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District

The Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will be meeting Wednesday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m. in the Station 23 Classroom at 193 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove, NV.

10. Public hearing and possible adoption of the FY 2024-2025 Tentative Budget.

11. Public hearing and possible adoption of the FY 2024-2025 Final Budget.

12. Review of Monthly Fire District Reports and Activities. No action will be taken.

13. William Morgan Termination Grievance.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Construction Contract for the Tyner Way Emergency Asphalt Replacement Project – 2023/24 Water Reserves; Fund: Utility Fund; Division: Water; Contractor: Sierra Nevada Construction, in the Amount of $149,007.00. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson).

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a motion to:

1. Approve the Construction Contract with Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) in the amount of $149,007.00 for the emergency replacement of approximately 6,100 SF of asphalt, 240 LF of asphalt curb and related materials; and,

2. Direct the Board Chair and Board Secretary to sign and execute the Agreement.

2. SUBJECT: PUBLIC HEARING – FISCAL YEAR 2024/2025 RECREATION ROLL

Public Comments will be taken Separately on this Item. The Board Chair will set the time limit for these comments at the meeting. It is anticipated that the time limit will be set at 3 minutes.

A. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Adopt Resolution Number 1909: A Resolution Approving the Report for Collection of Recreation Standby and Service Charges for Fiscal year 2024/2025.

Requesting Staff Member: Assistant Director of Finance Adam Cripps)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

Set the Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee for Fiscal Year 2024/25; and, Approve Resolution Number 1909, which Approves the Report for Collection of Recreation Standby and Service Charges (also known as the Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee) for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

3. SUBJECT: PUBLIC HEARING – FISCAL YEAR 2024/2025 BUDGET

Public Comments will be taken Separately on this Item. The Board Chair will set the time limit for these comments at the meeting. It is anticipated that the time limit will be set at 3 minutes.

A. SUBJECT: Adoption of the Incline Village General Improvement District Final Budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025, State of Nevada Form 4404LGF, Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee. Authorizing Staff Levels, and Fiscal Year 2024-25 Capital Improvement Project Budget. (Requesting Staff Member: Assistant Director of Finance Adam Cripps)

Approve the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Final Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 – 2024 (Form 4404LGF) as Prescribed by the State if Nevada Department of Taxation; and, Approve the Fiscal Year 2024 – 2025 Authorized Staffing Levels; and, Approve the Incline Village General Improvement District’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for Fiscal year 2024 – 2025.

B. Approve Fiscal Year 2024 – 2025 Central Service Cost Allocation. (Requesting Staff Member: Assistant Director of Finance Adam Cripps) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Central Service Cost Allocation Plan for Fiscal Year 2024 – 2025.

See the full agenda here .

City of South Lake Tahoe Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (Measure P)

The Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee(ICOC) (Measure P) will be meeting on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m.

The meeting will be held at City Hall – Council Chambers, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe.

Regular new business

2. Measure P Fund Balance, Bond Account Balance and Recreation Center Capital Project Account Updates

3. Update on South Tahoe Parks Foundation and Fundraising Goals for Multigenerational Recreation and Aquatics Center

4. Update on City of South Lake Tahoe Multi-Generational Recreation & Aquatics Center Phase 2 Construction

See the full agenda here .