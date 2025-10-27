Agenda review: El Dorado Supervisors, IVGID, and more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, October 28 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

5. Facilities, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board:

1) Make findings in accordance with County Ordinance 3.13.030b that it is appropriate to contract with Vanir Construction Management, Inc. because specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the relocation planning work for the Emerald Bay Properties;

2) Approve and authorize the Purchasing Agent to sign Agreement for Services 9732 with Vanir Construction Management, Inc. a competitively qualified firm, to provide relocation planning Phase 2 for the County buildings located at 1111, 1113, and 1115 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe for a three-year term with a total compensation amount not to exceed $892,873; and

3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute further documents relating to Agreement for Services 9732, including amendments which do not increase the maximum dollar amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

9. Clerk of the Board and Supervisor Laine, based upon the recommendation of Tahoe Resource Conservation District, recommending the Board reappoint Jason Burke, Director, and Kathleen McIntyre, Director, with terms expiring on October 28, 2029.

13. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board make the following appointment to the Parks and Recreation Commission: Appoint Danny McLaughlin, Member – District V Resident, Term Expiration January 1, 2027.

17. Library Department recommending the Board:

1) Receive and file special tax reports for County Service Area 10 Library Zone E -El Dorado Hills, Zone F – South Lake Tahoe, and Zone G – Georgetown, specific to the County of El Dorado library services for Fiscal Year 2024-25, pursuant to Section 50075.3 of the California

Government Code; and

2) Receive and file the Annual Written Report of Benefit Assessments / Direct Charges for County Service Area 10, Library Zone D – Cameron Park for library services for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District Audit Committee

The Incline Village General Improvement District Audit Committee is holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 28 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

D. REPORTS TO THE COMMITTEE – Reports are intended to inform the Committee and/or the public. The Audit Committee will not deliberate or take action with respect to any of the reported items.

1. SUBJECT: Progress on Material Weaknesses & the Changes Associated with the Rubin Brown Report.

2. SUBJECT: Not for possible Action – FY 2024/2025 Audit Timeline

3. SUBJECT: Not for possible Action – Report and review of the Implementation plans and new modules for EERP System – Tyler/Munis.

4. SUBJECT: Not for possible Action – Update on Fiscal Watch Status and overall Progress.

5. SUBJECT: Not for possible Action – September Public Records Request Report

E. GENERAL BUSINESS ITEMS

1. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) Single Audit Report on Federal Awards.

2. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) Revision to Policy 18.1.0 Adoption of Central Service Cost Allocation Plan, Budgeting and Fiscal Management

See the full agenda here .

City of South Lake Tahoe Police Advisory Commission

The City of South Lake Tahoe Police Advisory Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21 or the City website at http://www.cityofslt.us .

Regular New Business

2. Police Chief Strategic Vision, Goals, and Values.

3. Police Advisory Commission Annual Report 2025.

4. Replace MRAP with Law Enforcement Specific Rescue Vehicle.

See the full agenda here .