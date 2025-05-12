Agenda review: El Dorado Supervisors, IVGID, STPUD

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 13 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Department Matters

9 a.m. – Planning and Building Department, Planning Division and Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board receive and file a presentation on both Divisions’ major accomplishments in Fiscal Year 2024/2025 and key priorities for Fiscal Year 2025/2026, and if needed, provide direction to staff.

11 a.m. – Department of Transportation recommending the Board receive and file a snow removal update presentation.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

1. SUBJECT: PUBLIC HEARING – Time: Not earlier than 5:00 PM and as soon thereafter as

practicable.

Recommended Amendments to the Sewer and Water Rate Fee Schedule

Public Comments will be taken Separately on this item. The Board Chair will set the time limit for these comments at the meeting. It is anticipated that the time limit will be set at 3 minutes.

A. SUBJECT: Review Discuss and possibly Adopt Resolution No. 1914 – a Resolution approving the Amendments to the Sewer and Water Rates, as well as Adjustments to the Fee Schedule. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Adopt Resolution No. 1914 – a Resolution outlining the proposed Amendments to the Sewer and Water Rates, as well as Adjustments to the Fee Schedule.

H. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Employee Pass Program for Beach Access.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to Approve the Employee Pass Program for Beach Access.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Adopt Resolution No. 1913 – a Resolution that Temporarily Revises Ordinance 7, paragraph 106. Administration that may, upon Request and Proof, allow a Parcel Owner to be issued additional Picture Passes and/or Punch Cards at a Cost that is consistent with other sections of this Ordinance, in accordance with the Family Tree within Ordinance 7, based upon their Family Size and the District General Manager shall follow the approved Procedure to make such changes – effective date May 1, 2025, end date December 31, 2025. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Adopt Resolution No. 1913– a Resolution that Temporarily Revises Ordinance 7, paragraph 106.

Administration that may, upon Request and Proof, allow a Parcel Owner to be issued additional Picture Passes and/or Punch Cards at a cost that is consistent with other sections of this Ordinance, in accordance with the Family Tree within Ordinance 7, based upon their Family Size and the District General Manager shall follow the approve.Procedure to make such changes – effective date May 1, 2025, end date December 31, 2025

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Adopt Resolution No.1915 – a Resolution prohibiting Commercial Watercraft Launching where prohibited by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Code of Ordinances and directing changes to Ordinance 7 – effective immediately. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Adopt Resolution 1915 – a Resolution prohibiting Commercial Watercraft Launching where prohibited by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Code of Ordinances and directing changes to Ordinance 7 – effective immediately.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Adopt Resolution No. 1916 – a Resolution Preliminarily Approving the Report for Collection of Recreation Standby and Service Charges for Fiscal Year 2025/2026 and Confirming the Public Hearing Date for Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12: 00 p.m. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Make a Motion to Adopt Resolution No. 1916- a Resolution which Preliminarily Approves the Report for Collection of Recreation Standby and Services Charges (Also Known as the Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee), and Sets Forth the Public Hearing Date of Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12 noon.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Fiscal Year 2025/26 Water and Sewer Service Charge Rates. Approve Resolution No. 3308-25 confirming the water and sewer service charge rate increases of 9.5% and 9.5% for Fiscal Year 2025/26.

b. Fiscal Year 2025/26 Water Enterprise Fund Budget. Adopt Resolution 3309-25 for the Fiscal Year 2025/26 Water Enterprise Fund Budget and authorize staff to incorporate any adjustments or changes necessary as a result of Board action.

c. Fiscal Year 2025/26 Sewer Enterprise Fund Budget. Adopt Resolution 3310-25 for the Fiscal Year 2025/26 Sewer Enterprise Fund Budget and authorize staff to incorporate any adjustments or changes necessary as a result of Board action.

d. 2025 Test Well Project. Reauthorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the test well drilling and installation component of the 2025 Test Well Project

e. Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power.

1) Approve exemption from formal competitive solicitation based on the District’s Purchasing Policy exemption when using competitively awarded cooperative agreements that leverage the State’s buying power; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute a purchase order with Empire Cat under Sourcewell Contract Number 092222-CAT in the amount of $379,344 for the purchase of a Cat XQ570 Mobile Generator Set to be provided for the Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power Project.

f. Bijou 1 Waterline Replacement Project

1) Waive minor irregularities identified in the bid from the lowest responsive, responsible bidder; 2) Award the Contract for the Bijou 1 Waterline Replacement Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder; and 3) Authorize the General Manager to enter into a Reimbursement Agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe to provide road repairs related to the Bijou 1 Waterline Replacement Project in an amount not to exceed $662,500.

g. City of South Lake Tahoe Reimbursement Agreement. Approve Reimbursement Agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe for work performed on District facilities related to the City’s 2025 Road Rehabilitation Project in an amount not to exceed $137,250.

See the full agenda here .