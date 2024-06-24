Agenda review: El Dorado Supervisors, IVGID, TRPA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

7. Facilities, a division of the Chief Administration Office, recommending the Board:

1) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to sign License Agreement 8444 with South Tahoe Public Utility District for a term effective from execution through October 15, 2024, for preventative maintenance activities (cleaning, inspection, and minor rehabilitation) of the South Upper Truckee Well located at 3131 Egret Way, South Lake Tahoe, to take place this summer, for no cost to the County; and

2) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute amendments relating to License Agreement 8444, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management, which does not involve compensation or extend the term beyond October 15, 2024.

23. Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) recommending the Board, acting as the Governing Board of the El Dorado County Public Housing Authority (PHA):

1) Approve and authorize a modified award for Request for Proposal (RFP) 23-952-029 to remove the specific phase numbers associated with the 16 Project Based Vouchers (PBVs) awarded by the Board on October 17, 2023 (Legistar file 23-1652) to the successful Proposer, The Related Companies of California (TRCC), for construction of new housing units located at the Sugar Pine Village project being developed at 1860 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, to allow TRCC to develop the housing units at their earliest opportunity at this address without restrictions to a specified phase number, with no change to the total number of PBVs awarded to this address; and

2) Approve and delegate authority to the HHSA Director, Chief Assistant Director, or Assistant Director of Human Services to reallocate any of the 44 PBVs awarded by the Board to the successful Proposers awarded for new construction project-based housing units under RFP 23-952-029, for any housing project(s) that fail to meet the requirements necessary to enter into a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) “Agreement to Enter into a Housing Assistance Payment” contract for the new units prior to the start of construction, or the HUD “Housing Assistance Payment” contract for existing or fully constructed housing units, to include a Proposer’s non-successful completion of the site’s pre-inspection, Environmental Review, Subsidy Layering Review, or agreed upon timeline(s) for construction, to allow the PHA to ensure that the 44 PBVs awarded under said RFP for affordable housing units in the County remain unchanged

34. Planning and Building Department, Building Division, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign a budget transfer increasing operating transfers in from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency South Lake Tahoe Building Allocations special revenue fund by $35,000. (⅘ vote required)

39. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning, Stormwater, and Vacation Home Rental Division, recommending the Board: 1) Make findings pursuant to Section 3.13.030 (B) of the El Dorado County Ordinance Chapter 3.13, Contracting Out, that specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the work;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign competitively bid Agreement 8821 with Nichols Consulting Engineers, CHTD., to assist County and TRPA with Phase 1 of the Meyers Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Station, in the amount of $399,486, and expiration date of June 18, 2026; and 3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any further documents determined necessary related to Agreement 8821, including amendments which do not increase the amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

40. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning, Stormwater, and Vacation Home Rental Division, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Amendment 1 to Cooperation Agreement 24C00051 between the County and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) to allow the County to provide project management services for Phase 1 of the development of a Meyers Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Station in Meyers, with TRPA as the Project proponent and funder, increasing the amount by $85,326 for a new agreement amount of $474,726, and extending the term of the Agreement by six (6) months for a revised termination date of June 30, 2026.

1:15 p.m.

53. HEARING – Environmental Management Department recommending the Board consider the following regarding the solid waste collection rates for Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal Co., doing business as Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal: 1) Based on the analysis completed by Crowe, find that an 11.94% increase to the existing rates be in accordance with the base year rate setting process as outlined in the Solid Waste Rate Setting Policies and Procedures Manual; and 2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 116-2024 (Attachment B), adjusting the solid waste collection rates for the Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal Co. area by 11.94% for the 2024 Base year to become effective July 1, 2024.

55. HEARING – Environmental Management Department recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign: 1) Resolution 119-2024 for the November 2024 election to: a) Place a ballot measure requesting voters to support a $6.00 per Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU) Special Tax increase (requiring a ⅔ supermajority voter approval Zone of Benefit C 73299 within the County Service Area (CSA) 10) to continue to provide a previously established waste management service for Zone of Benefit C #73299 (Tahoe Basin including the City of South Lake Tahoe), with the $6 per EDU increase providing approximately $57,000 of additional revenue annually, dedicated to waste collection, processing, reclamation, and disposal services; and b) Approve the following ballot measure language: “Shall the measure to levy an annual special tax in the amount of $12 per EDU, with an annual adjustment using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, on each improved parcel of land within the ZOB, commencing fiscal year 2025-26 and continuing for an unlimited duration, to be used for waste collection, processing, reclamation, and disposal services and generating an annual revenue of approximately $114,000, to replace the current benefit assessment of $6 per EDU, be adopted.”

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, June 26, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Amendments to the Code of Ordinances Supporting Climate Resilience, Affordable Housing Requirements for Condominiums, and Design Standards for Mixed-Use Development

B. Technical Clarifications to the Phase 2 Housing Ordinance Amendments, specifically Code of Ordinances sections 30.4.2.B.5.a and 30.4.2.B.6.a regarding mandatory participation in a stormwater collection and treatment system to receive coverage incentives, and section 52.3.1 regarding reservation of bonus units for deed-restricted affordable, moderate, and achievable housing

C. Amendments to the Tourist Core Area Plan Mixed-Use District regarding Parcel 029-441-024, City of South Lake Tahoe

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Forest Health Program: Progress and Priorities

B. Homewood Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Substantial Tree Removal Project: Applicant – Homewood Village Resorts, LLC, 5145 W Lake Blvd, Homewood, CA. Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 097-050-073; 097-050-088; 097-050-089; 097-050-091; 097-050-092; 097-060-016; 097-060-020; 097-060-023; 097-060-029; 097-060-030; 097-060-031; 097-060-036; 097-060-037; 097-060-038; 097-130-044; and 097-140-003, TRPA File Number/Permit Number TREE2023-1582

C. Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Annual Work Plan

D. Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Annual Operating Budget

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

Reports to the Board

1. SUBJECT: Receive and File Annual Report from The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation. (Requesting Staff Member: Baker Tilly Special Advisor Craig Bronzan)

2. SUBJECT: Treasurers Report – April 2024 Activities District Treasury Report. (Requesting Staff Member: Assistant Director of Finance Adam Cripps)

3. SUBJECT: Verbal Report from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District regarding the Documented Plan for the District Defensible Space on IVGID Lands for the Upcoming 2024 Fire Season.

4. SUBJECT: Verbal Report on the District General Manager’s Process for Managing the Fiscal Year 2024/25 District Budget as set by the Board of Trustees (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Bobby Magee)

General Business

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the Proposed Veterans Memorial Design and Location and provide Direction to Staff on Subsequent Actions Regarding the Project. (Requesting Trustee: Chair Sara Schmitz)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board make a Motion to:

1. Accept the proposed Veterans Memorial Design.

2. Accept the proposed location for the Veterans Memorial; and,

3. The Board Directs Staff and Legal Counsel to Formulate District Staff Time and related Cost Estimates for Moving the Project Forward.

2. SUBJECT: Accept the District General Manager Bobby Magee’s Letter of Resignation, Pursuant to Section 6.4 of the District General Manager Agreement, Effective October 5, 2024; Provide Direction to Staff to Open General Manager Recruitment; and Review and Approve General Manager Job Description and Pay Rate. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to: Accept General Manager Magee’s Letter of Resignation, Effective October 5, 2024, Pursuant to Section 6.4 of the General Manager Employment Contract. Further, the Human Resources Director

Recommends the Board of Trustees Provide Feedback and Direction as Follows:

• That the Board of Trustees Select One (or more) of the Following Recommendations by the Director of Human Resources, to Include:

1. Appoint Internal Interim General Manager; and/or

2. Review, Interview, and Appoint an External General Manager; and/or

3. Open Recruitment Process to Include Providing Direction to the HR Director to Engage in RFP Processes for Executive Recruitment Firm(s) Selection.

• That the Board of Trustees:

1. Re-Examine and Recommend any Changes to the Current General Manager Job Description; and

2. Review and Recommend any Changes to the Current Salary Range; and

3. Provide Feedback and Direction as to the Required Skills/Experience/Background of the Preferred Candidate; and

4. Set Deadline for Recruitment and Anticipated Date of Interviews.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve Golf Play Pass Rate Structure for the 2024 Season (Requesting Staff Member: General Manager of Golf Operations Timothy Sands) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Golf Afternoon Play Pass Rate for Championship Golf Course.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Parks and Recreation Department Recommended Fees for the 2024 – 2025 Fiscal Year and Direct Staff to Return for Board consideration of an Update to the Budget and Fiscal Management Community Services and Beach Pricing for Products and Services Practice 6.2.0. (Requesting Staff Member: Baker Tilly Special Advisor Craig Bronzan)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Recommended 2024 – 2025 Park & Recreation Department Fees, and Direct Staff to Return for Future Board Consideration of an Update to the Budgeted and Fiscal Management Community Services and Beach Pricing for Products and Services (Practice 6.2.0.).

5. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve the Parks and Recreation Department’s Prioritized List of Projects for the Recreation Center. (Requesting Staff Member: Baker Tilly Special Advisor Craig Bronzan)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Review the Park and Recreation Department Prioritized List of Projects for the Recreation Center and Provide Direction to Staff related to Follow Up and Next Steps.

6. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve the Construction Agreement for the Sewer Pump Station #5 Wetwell and Manhole Rehabilitation Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project Fund: Utilities; Division: Sewer: Project #2599DI1104, Sewer Pumping Station Improvements, and Project #2599SS1203X, Replace and Reline Sewer Mains, Manholes and Appurtenances; Contractor: Farr Construction Corporation dba Resource Development Company, in the Amount of $152,500. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Public Works Director Kate Nelson)

Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve the Award of a Construction Contract for the SPS #5 Wetwell and Manhole Rehabilitation Project – 2022/2023 Capital Project Fund: Utilities; Division: Sewer: Project #2599DI1104, Sewer Pumping Station Improvements, and Project #2599SS1203X, Replace & Reline Sewer Mains, Manholes and Appurtenances; Contractor: Farr Construction Corporation dba Resource Development Company, in the Amount of $152,500; and,

2. Authorize Staff to Execute Change Orders for Additional Work for 10% of the Construction Contract in the Amount of $15,250; and,

3. Direct the Chair and Secretary to Sign and Execute the Contract.

7. SUBJECT: Review and Discuss Proposed Sewer and Water Rate Increase Alternative Scenarios and Adjustments to the Fee Schedule. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson).

8. SUBJECT: Review and Discuss the Incline Beach House and Access Projects. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

9. SUBJECT: Review and Discuss the Board of Trustees Goals for the Year. (Requesting Trustee: Chair Sara Schmitz)

