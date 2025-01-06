Agenda review: El Dorado Supervisors, Tahoe Transportation District, Incline Village General Improvement District

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

9 a.m. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to time stated)

1. Election of the Chair, Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair of the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

Consent

5. Facilities, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, on behalf of the Department of Transportation, recommending the Board consider the Following:

1) Make findings pursuant to Section 3.13.030 (B) of the El Dorado County Ordinance Chapter 3.13, Contracting Out, that specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the work;

2) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to sign a competitively procured Agreement for Services 8441 with Lionakis, in the amount of $422,370 effective upon final execution for a two-year term to provide Architectural Design and Engineering Services for the Tahoma Garage Facility Project; and

3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any necessary amendments relating to Agreement for Services 8441, excluding term extensions and increases to the agreement amount, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

32. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign a budget transfer increasing appropriations for professional services and revenue in the amount of $25,000.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Adoption of Resolution 2025-002 Approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Through Fiscal Year 2029 Short Range Transit Plan

B. For Possible Action: Nomination and Election of Vice-Chair for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026

C. For Possible Action: Conduct a Facilitated Strategic Planning Session TIME CERTAIN: 1:30 p.m.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action) (Part 1)

1. SUBJECT: Election of Board of Trustees Officers for the 2025 Term.

H. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action) (Part 2)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Consider One (1) Trustee Appointment to Audit Committee to fill a vacated position

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Eliminate and/or Continue Board of Trustees Liaison Assignments

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to EITHER

1. Eliminate All Liaison Assignments shown under Background;

2. Make Appointments for those Liaison Assignments recently Vacated by Trustee Schmitz (Beaches, Contracts, and Pickleball) and Trustee Dent (Construction Projects);

3. Refresh All Liaison Assignments for Golf, Parks and Recreation, Public Utilities to include Fleet, Construction Projects, Beaches, Contracts, Pickleball, and Ski; OR

4. Refresh All Liaison Assignments as determined by this Board of Trustees.

If New Liaison Assignments are made, they would be Effective January 9, 2025, and Continue up to January 13, 2027, unless otherwise Stated and/or Changed at a Later Date.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Consider Appointments to Golf and Capital Improvement/Investment Committees; Consider Elimination of Committees.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make One, or More of the Following

Individual Motions:

1. Eliminate the Golf and Capital Improvement/Investment committees

2. Do nothing with these Current Committees and leave the Committee Chairs as shown under Background.

3. Make other Appointments to serve as Chair to these Committees

4. Do some other Combination as Directed by the Board of Trustees.

If New Assignments are Made, they would be effective January 9, 2025, and Continue up to January 13, 2027, Unless Otherwise Stated and/or Changed at a Later Date.

4. SUBJECT: Have an open Discussion about the Long Range Calendar such that each Trustee can Provide their Proposed Items for the upcoming Board of Trustees Meetings

5. SUBJECT: Review, and Discuss the Audit Committee Chairman Report on the 2023 Look-Back Project and the 31 Memorandums from Mr. Cliff Dobler.

See the full agenda here .