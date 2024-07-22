Agenda Review: El Dorado Supervisors, TRPA
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 9 a.m.
The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg.
11:00 A.M. –
HEARING – Environmental Management Department recommending the Board:
1) Conduct a hearing to consider the annual report of delinquent mandatory refuse collection fees for South Tahoe Refuse Co.; and
2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 130-2024 confirming the annual report of delinquent mandatory refuse collection fees for South Tahoe Refuse Co., establishing the delinquent amounts as special assessments for Fiscal Year 2024-25, and providing for the collection thereof in the same manner as the County’s ad valorem property taxes.
See the full agenda here.
Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board
The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, July 24, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.
Planning Matters
A. Update on Corridor Plans: State Routes 28 and 89See the full agenda here.
