Agenda review: El Dorado Supes, Douglas Commission, IVGID, more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

2.Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to sign the First Amendment to Agreement 6820 with the El Dorado County Water Agency, revising the project list to add the South Tahoe Public Utilities District Fire Hydrant Intertie Improvement Project in the amount of $114,882.10 by reallocating funds from the Outingdale Dam Rehabilitation Project, which finished under budget, and updating the El Dorado County Fairgrounds Project description, with no increase in compensation or change to the term of the Agreement.

9. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 017-2024 approving road restrictions for the 18th Running of the Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure held on May 31, 2024 through June 1, 2024.

15. Probation Department recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Lease Agreement 8414 with A&G Holdings, LLC, for monthly rent for transitional housing located at 3769 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, for a non-minor dependent youth under Less Restrictive Programming, currently housed at the South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center, in the monthly amount of $1,750, with a $1,850 security deposit, to commence February 1, 2024, and terminate on January 31, 2025.

Department Matters

16. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board adopt the final 2024 Strategic Plan.

Time allocated 1:15 p.m. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board receive a presentation from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners are meeting Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

For possible action. Discussion to approve the Packaged Retail Liquor License for Select Distillers, Inc., dba Select Distillers Incorporated, represented by owner and manager Sally Burrows. Sally Burrows has signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. Select Distillers Incorporated is located at 298 Kingsbury Grade, Suite 2E, Stateline, Nevada 89449. (Captain Michitarian)

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission

The El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission will be meeting Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

4. Commission to receive a presentation about bear proof trash containers and discuss funding.

5. Commission to review the following funding requests for approval:

c. Sawmill Pond, June 2024, request by Commissioner Cefalu in the amount of $2,000.

d. Baron Lake, Sept. 2023, request by Commissioner Cefalu in the amount of $2,500.

6. Commission to discuss fencing in El Dorado County.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Manager Selection – Interview of Candidates to begin at 4:30 or soon thereafter.

1. Discussion and possible action to consider the following applicants, Mitchell Dion, Robert Field and Beverli Marshall for the vacant Incline Village General Improvement District, General Manager position, to include interview of candidates, possible selection of the General Manager position and/or a possible alternative choice, and possible direction to staff to proceed with negotiations of employment contract. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore)

General business

Public Hearing – Fiscal Year 2023/24 Midyear Budget Augmentation Receive a report and update on the Finance Active and Special Project List. Review, Discuss, and Approve the Scope of Work and Related Contract Pricing for Forensic Due Diligence Auditing Services and Direct the General Manager to Execute the Agreement with RubinBrown Authorize General Manager to Execute Contract Amendment Increasing the Baker Tilly Contract by $100,000 for Additional Accounting Resources Required to Support Continued Work on Daily Operational Activities and Special Projects as Previously Prioritized by the Board Review, discuss and identify the board’s goals for 2024. Review, discuss and possibly approve the agreement for FlashVote Services not to exceed the amount of $7,900.00.

See the full agenda here .