Agenda review: El Dorado Supes, TRPA, IVGID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

11. Department of Transportation, Maintenance and Operations Division, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Rental Agreement 8938 with Lake Valley Properties for temporary housing located at 1160 Nottaway Drive in South Lake Tahoe, in the amount of $16,000, to commence on November 1, 2024, and terminate on March 31, 2025.

12. Probation Department recommending the Board authorize the Chair to sign retroactive revenue Agreement 8921 with Trinity County to place youth of said county in the County of El Dorado South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center on a space-available basis, for a term of July 11, 2024, through July 10, 2027.

Department Matters

13. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board receive and file an update on the formation of a South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority and provide direction to staff regarding the draft concepts discussed to date.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, August 28, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Appeals

Appeal of Denial of Application to re-evaluate IPES score, 1341 Tata Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA, Assessor’s Parcel Number 032-261-002, TRPA File No. ERSP2023-0033, Appeal File No. ADMIN2024-0011 Appeal of Denial of Single-Parcel Pier application, 3180 Edgewater Drive, Placer County, CA, Assessor’s Parcel Number 093-072-041, TRPA File No. ERSP2022-0021, Appeal File No. ADMIN2024-0006

Public Hearings

Certification of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Meeks Bay Restoration Project

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee

The Douglas County VHR Advisory Committee will be meeting Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m. at Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade.

The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/hfz7l3Tto1k?feature=share .

1. For Possible Action: Discussion on an appeal filed by Jordan Korczak to contest a $2,500 fine issued relative to a Notice of Violation, Code Enforcement Case Number 24-000104, for renting to occupants under twenty-five (25) years old at a vacation home rental, permit DSTR1364P, at 758 Milky Way Court, Unit B, Stateline, NV (APN: 1319-30-614-002).

2. For Presentation Only: Discussion on possible changes or updates to Chapter 20.622 of the Douglas County Code relative to vacation home rentals (VHRs) in Lake Tahoe Township, including limitations on VHR density.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, August 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. Reports to the Board

1.. SUBJECT: Receive, and Review Final Report Forensic Due Diligence Report from Rubin Brown.

2. SUBJECT: Defensible Space Revenue Collected vs. Expenses Verbal Report.

3. SUBJECT: Water and Sewer CIP Analysis Verbal Report.

4. SUBJECT: Treasurers Report – June 2024 Activities District Treasury Report to include July Monthly Financial Report, and the District Budget Performance.

5. SUBJECT: Receive, and Review the Picture Pass and Punch Card Report.

G. General Business

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Provide Direction related to Potential Edits to Ordinance 7, and Make a Motion to Set a Public Hearing Date on October 9, 2024.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve Staff’s Recommended Updates to Board Policy 6.1.0, and Practice 6.2.0.

3. SUBJECT: Approval of Sole Source Procurement of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals From Univar in Amount Not-to-Exceed $120,000 and from Olin in Amount Not to Exceed $170,000; Approve Procurement of Fuel through State Contract Pricing (Contract #99SWC-S818) under NRS 32.195 with Pilot Thomas Logistics, LLC in the Amount Not-to-Exceed $190,000 and with Flyers Energy, LLC in the Amount Not to Exceed $190,000.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the Purchase of Three (3) Trucks; FY 2024/25 Public Works; Utilities; Shared; CIP# 2297LV2501: Public Work Rolling Stock; Vendor: Champion Chevrolet; $137,340.75.

5. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve a Sole Source Finding, and Review, Discuss, and Possibly Authorize an Equipment Purchase Agreement for a Replacement PistenBully Snow Grooming Vehicle – FY 2024/25 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Ski; Vendor: Kassbohrer All-Terrain Vehicles, Inc. in the Amount of $550,000.

6. SUBJECT: Appoint Interim General Manager Following the Resignation of District General Manager Bobby Magee, Consider and Set Salary for Interim General Manager, and Provide Direction to Interim General Manager regarding Priorities During Interim Appointment Period.

7. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Direct Staff regarding the Status of each Observation in the Rubin Brown Report including Dates for Expected Completion of Observations not yet Resolved and the most recent Bank Reconciliations.

8. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve the Request for Proposal for Management Firms with the Ability to Fill the General Manager Position and also Supply Services to Assist the District in Addressing the Issues Identified by the Various Consultant Reports.

9. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and possibly Approve the Revisions to District Policy and Procedure 142, Resolution No. 1898 – Personnel Management.

10. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve District Policy and Procedure 138 – Resolution No. 1910 ; Naming/ Dedication of IVGID Facilities and Acknowledging Important Local Persons, Events, or History.

11. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Direct Staff to begin the Recruitment of a Director of Finance and/or Contact Washoe County Seeking Assistance in Filling Positions in the Finance Department.

See the full agenda here .