Agenda review: IVGID, California Tahoe Conservancy, and STPUD

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, September 17 at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. Public Hearing

SUBJECT: (For possible Action) Approve and Authorize the Board Chair and Secretary to Sign and Execute the Collective Bargaining Agreements between Incline Village General Improvement District and the Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, Skilled Workforce Bargaining Unit, Supervisors Bargaining Unit and the Superintendents’ Bargaining Unit, from July 1, 2025, through and including June 30, 2027. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Robert Harrison)

I.General Business

1.SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Review, discuss and possibly send a letter to Ms. Joy Gumz asking if she has received all the records she requested on PRR 24-116 (A request for the Rubin Brown work papers). (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron)

2. SUBJECT: (For Possible Action) – Review, Discuss and Possibly Reaffirm and/or Amend the Prior Approval of the Added Alternates #1: Fire Pits and #2: Band Stand, for the Incline Beach House Project, CIP #3973L1302. (Requesting Staff Member: Project Manager Bree Waters)

3. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Review, Discuss and possibly provide Feedback regarding the District General Manager’s Plan for Outreach and Engagement of the Hispanic Community; and, Possibly Appoint a Board Liaison to Participate in the Focus Groups and Data Collection Process. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Robert Harrison)

4. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize the General Manager to Sign and Execute an Agreement with the Incline Ice Foundation for the Incline Village General Improvement District to Accept a Donation of an Ice Rink Package and a Grant of $50,000+ to Support the Ice Rink Activities. (Requesting Board Member: David Noble)

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday September 18, 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Community Services

9. For possible action. Discussion to approve an amendment to a special use permit between the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and Douglas County for the operation and maintenance of existing bike paths, restrooms, parking areas and associated features previously authorized under Special Use Permits TOI100602 and TOI100609, and the new construction related to the Kahle Drive Complete Street Project. (Wendy Lang, Assistant County Manager)

California Tahoe Conservancy

The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Thursday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), 1 College Drive. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88391349377 .

7. Upper Truckee Marsh South Public Input Update (discussion only) Discussion and update on Upper Truckee Marsh South public input.

8. Upper Truckee River Restoration Update (discussion only) Discussion and update on Upper Truckee River Watershed restoration.

9. Grant Program Guidelines (discussion only) Discussion and update on the Draft Grant Program Guidelines for all Conservancy grant programs, including the Tahoe for All grant program.

10. Trail Network Improvement Grants (action) Consideration and possible authorization of Proposition 68 funding for the following grants:

a. Resolution 25-09-02.1 authorizing a grant of up to $115,000 to the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association for trail network improvements on USDA Forest Service, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) lands on the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

b. Resolution 25-09-02.2 authorizing a grant of up to $115,000 to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for trail network improvements on LTBMU lands on the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

11. Trailhead Relocation Grant (action) (Resolution 25-09-03) Consideration and possible authorization of an implementation grant of up to $125,000 of Proposition 68 funding to the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association to construct Phase 1 of the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Lodge Replacement and Expansion Project.

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, September 18 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for board action

a. Purchase of New CASE Backhoe (Cliff Bartlett, Fleet/Equipment Supervisor). Approve the purchase of a new CASE 590SN Backhoe from N&S Equipment (CASE) through the Sourcewell Purchasing Authority, Bid Contract 032119-CNH-1 for the cost of $178,025.66, not including tax.

b. Purchase of New Pump for Luther Pass Pump Station (Chris Stanley, Field Operations Manager and Jemery Rutherdale, Field Operations Supervisor). Authorize the purchase of a new 1,000-horsepower pump for the Luther Pass Pump Station No. 3 position from Flowserve with non-witnessed performance testing, and startup assistance in the amount of $701,013.00, plus tax and shipping.

c. California Conservation Corps Sponsor Agreement – 2025 Vegetation Management Project (Laura Hendrickson, Associate Engineer). Authorize the General Manager to enter into a Sponsor Agreement with the California Conservation Corps in an amount not to exceed $482,000.

d. Lake Christopher/Golden Bear Sewer Rehabilitation Project (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager). Approve the Scope of Work from Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. for Engineering and Planning Services Related to the Lake Christopher/Golden Bear Sewer Rehabilitation Project, and authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 3 with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. in the amount of $199,577.25.

e. Aeration Blower Improvements Project (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer). 1) Approve the Proposal to amend existing Task Order No. 24 for Carollo Engineers, Inc., for additional engineering services for the Aeration Blower Improvements Project in an amount not to exceed $146,866; and 2) Authorize the General Manger to execute Amendment B to Task Order No. 24 to the Master Services Agreement with Carollo Engineers, Inc.

f. Wastewater Treatment Plant Ballast Ponds Evaluation and Alternatives Analysis (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer and Megan Colvey, Director of Engineering). 1) Approve the proposed Scope of Work from Water Systems Consulting, Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Ballast Ponds Evaluation and Alternatives Analysis; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 7 under the Master Services Agreement with Water Systems Consulting, Inc. in the amount of $175,389 for professional consulting services to complete the Wastewater Treatment Plant Ballast Ponds Evaluation and Alternatives Analysis.

g. Sewer Modeling Support (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer). 1) Approve the proposed Scope of Work from Water Systems Consulting, Inc. for Sewer Modeling Support; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 8 under the Master Services Agreement with Water Systems Consulting, Inc. in the amount of $89,432 for professional consulting services to perform Sewer Modeling Support services.

