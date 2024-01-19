Agenda review Jan. 22-26: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us, YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88263609551
Proclamations
Proclamation recognizing January 2024, as “National Stalking Awareness Month”
Presentations
Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Services Presentation
Consent Agenda
9. Amendments to Cannabis Ordinance, Public Safety License Ordinance, and Clean Indoor Air Act Ordinance Allowing On-Site Consumption and Curbside Delivery, and Regarding Medicinal Delivery and Removal of Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries (Second Reading)
Public Hearing
10. Tentative Map Extension for 3708 Highway 50 Town Homes Tentative Map, File #23-131
11. Letter of Public Convenience or Necessity for Pirate’s Chest Tahoe LLC, Located at 2435 Venice Drive, Suite 107
Regular- Unfinished Business
12. Increased Fines for Vacation Home Rental Citations
Regular-New Business
13. Updated Resolution and Citizen Appointments to Boards and Commissions
View the full agenda here.
El Dorado County Supervisors
The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.
The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/82965220328 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg.
Department Matters
23. Chief Administrative Office and the Planning and Building Department recommending the Board:
3) Direct staff to explore alternative staffing and/or organizational structures for the Planning and Building Department’s South Lake Tahoe Office, and return to the Board as soon as practical with recommendations.
