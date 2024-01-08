Agenda review Jan. 8-12: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supes, and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Proclamations

Proclamation recognizing January 2024, as “National Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month”

Regular- Unfinished Business

14. Amendments to Cannabis Ordinance, Public Safety License Ordinance, and Clean Indoor Air Ordinance Regarding On-Site Consumption, Medicinal Delivery, and to Remove Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of

Version 1 (allowing on-site consumption) or Version 2 (continuing to prohibit on-site consumption) and refer second reading to January 23, 2024, of an Ordinance amending the following sections of the South Lake Tahoe City Code: (1) Article X of Chapter 6.55 (Cannabis Regulations) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers, Medicinal Delivery, and to Remove Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries; (2) Chapter 4.180 (Cannabis Public Safety License Ordinance) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers and Curbside Delivery; and (3) Chapter 4.100 (Clean Indoor Air and Health Protection) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers and to Comply with Changes in State Law on Smoking in Workplaces.

15. Employee Housing Regulation Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City Council may either: 1) Pass a Motion directing staff to report employee housing complaints received by the Housing Hotline to California Department of Housing and Community Development for enforcement; or 2) Pass a Resolution establishing the City as the local enforcement agency under the California Employee Housing Act.

16. City Council Assignments to Subcommittees. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving City Council assignments to subcommittees.

Regular-New Business

17. Quarterly Update on the Affordable Housing Waitlist.

18. Vacant and Underused Sites Inventory.

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

8. Chief Administrative Office, Parks Division, recommending the Board:

1) Approve and Authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 008-2023 accepting grant funds in the amount of $357,586 for the Rubicon Trail projects from the State of California, Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Funds, for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 (G23) grant cycle;

2) Approve and authorize the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer overseeing Parks to sign the following agreements:

a) G23-03-06-S01 for Education and Safety in the amount of $78,677 plus County match requirement of $31,792 for a total of $110,469 for a one-year period; and

b) G23-03-06-P01 for Rubicon Planning in the amount of $278,909 plus County match requirement of $92,970 for a total of $371,879, for a three-year period; and

3) Authorize the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer overseeing Parks to approve and execute any amendments that do not change the dollar amount of said Agreements, contingent on approval from County Counsel.

Regular business

43. Department of Transportation recommending the Board: 1) Receive the El Dorado Countywide Housing and Employment Projections, 2018 – 2045 Memorandum and Presentation pertaining to the 2024 Major Update of the Traffic Impact Fee Program; and 2) Adopt an annual residential growth rate of 0.62% and an annual employment growth rate of 0.62% through 2045.

48. Chief Administrative Office and the Board of Supervisors Fire/EMS/Jurisdictional Reorganization Ad Hoc Committee, recommending the Board provide direction to staff in response to a request for financial assistance related to the proposed annexation of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District (Meeks Bay) into the North Tahoe Fire Protection District (North Tahoe) (Placer Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)Project 2022-01).

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Study session

6.01 – Review of Proposed General Additions to 2024-2025 Lake Tahoe Community College Curriculum and Catalog (First Reading)

6.02 – Review of Proposed New and Deactivated Programs (First Reading)

New business

9.01 – Consideration of Approval of Contract with The Abbi Agency to lead Lake Tahoe Community College’s 50th Anniversary Campaign

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

General Business

1. SUBJECT: Approval of the District-wide Budget Calendar for Fiscal Year 2024-25. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Finance Bobby Magee) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees:

1. Review the draft budget calendar outline which was designed and structured to give insight as to the process of preparing the annual budget providing comments as appropriate; and,

2. Receive and file the draft budget calendar; and,

3. Discuss and propose a future date for a potential special Board of Trustees meeting for Kevin Lyons, of Governance Sciences Inc., to review and discuss the results of the FlashVote Priorities Survey as part of a Board Strategic Budget Planning Retreat and Capital Improvement 5-Year Plan.

2. SUBJECT: Review, discuss and possibly authorize the Human Resource Director to recruit, and fill a vacant District Purchasing and Contract Administrator Position, and approve the necessary related funding.(Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore, and Interim Finance Director Bobby Magee) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a motion to:

1. Authorize the Activation of the Vacant District Purchasing and Contract Administrator Position; and,

2. Change the Name of the Vacant Position from District Purchasing and Contract Administrator to Purchasing and Contracts Manager; and,

3. Set the Salary Range for the Purchasing and Contracts Manager Position at Grade 33 and,

4. Direct Finance Staff to Add Final Estimated Funding for the Position to the Future 2022-23 Finance Department Budget Augmentation Request; and,

5. Transfer the Public Works Contracts Administrator II position to the Finance Department.

3. SUBJECT: Verbal update on recruitment progress of the General Manager position; discussion and possible direction to staff regarding the contract template and interview schedule. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a motion to:

1. Review, discuss and possibly approve a Draft Template for the District General Manager’s anticipated employment contract

2. Discuss and Propose a Board of Trustees Special Meeting calendar date to conduct the District General Manager candidate’s interviews.

4. SUBJECT: Review, discuss and possibly approve a Professional Services Agreement between Incline Village General Improvement District and HDR Engineering, Inc. for an updated Water and Sewer Rate Study for Fiscal Year 2024 in the amount of $41,865.00. (Requesting Staff Member: Interim Director of Public Works Kate Nelson) Recommendation for Action: Approve a Professional Services Agreement between Incline Village General Improvement District and HDR Engineering, Inc. for an updated Water and Sewer Rate Study for Fiscal Year 2024 in the amount of $41,865.00.

5. SUBJECT: Review, discuss and possibly approve the contract with Best, Best, and Krieger LLP., for legal services for the period of January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026.(Requesting Trustee: Sara Schmitz, Chair) Recommendation for Action: That the Board make a motion to approve the contract with Best, Best, and Krieger LLP., for legal services for the period of January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026

6. SUBJECT: Review, discuss and appoint board liaisons to various functions/organizations for 2024. (Requesting Trustee: Sara Schmitz, Chair)

