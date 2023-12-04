Agenda review: South Lake Planning Commission, El Dorado County Supes, Douglas Commission, and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission is meeting Thursday Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

City of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link

New business

2. 2024 Planning Commission Regular Meeting Schedule. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution adopting the Planning Commission Regular Meeting Schedule

3. Tentative Map Extension for 3708 Highway 50 Town Homes Tentative Map, File #23-131. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution recommending the City Council adopt a resolution granting a 24-month extension for the 3708 Highway 50 Town Homes Tentative Map pursuant to California Government Code Section § 66452.6(e), and making all other findings listed in the resolution.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

11. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign a letter to Eldorado National Forest District Ranger, Dionne Uzes in support of their efforts to sustain and replenish the existence of Recreation Residence Tracts on National Forest Service lands.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at University of Reno, Prim Library, Room 214, 999 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

8c. Discussion and Possible Action on Preparation of a Facilitated Strategic Board Work Session for Short and Mid-Term Priorities to Complete Transit Multi-Modal Connectivity within the Greater Tahoe-Truckee Region from the I-80 to the US 50 Corridors.

See the full agenda here .

Meyers Advisory Council

The Meyers Advisory Council is meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Lake Valley Fire Station Training Room 2211 Keetak Street or remotely at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/8427205891 .

2. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from California Highway Patrol Officer Ruth Loeher regarding their work in Meyers.

3. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Catherine Howells regarding changes to South Tahoe Refuse’s debris pick up.

4. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Visitor’s Center in Meyers.

5. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Beautification Plan.

6. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Henriques from the Communication Ad-Hoc Committee on a draft Communication Plan.

7. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Cardinale on Tahoe Paradise Park.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners are meeting Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

For possible action. Discussion to approve the Package Retail Liquor License, On-Site Unrestricted License, Caterer’s Liquor License, Entertainment Endorsement and a Non- Restricted Gaming License for Neva One, LLC, dba Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino represented by Brian Muravez and Yale Rowe. Brian Muravez and Yale Rowe have signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino is located at 50 Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada 89449. (Captain Michitarian)

Board of Commissioners

2. For possible action. Discussion to approve the 2023 Douglas County Comprehensive Trails

Plan. (Brook Adie)

3. For possible action. Discussion on the adoption of Resolution 2023R-095, increasing the South Tahoe Refuse Company’s rates by 8.15% for the 2024 calendar year, as allowed under the terms of the franchise agreement. Douglas County receives a 3% franchise fee on the revenue collected from Douglas County citizens who voluntarily choose to be served by South Tahoe Refuse. (Philip Ritger)

4. For possible action. Discussion to approve a Franchise Agreement between Douglas County and South Tahoe Refuse Company for recycling, organics and solid waste collection and processing services in the Tahoe Township area of Douglas County. The amount of the franchise fee Douglas County receives is equal to three percent (3%) of gross receipts for all services performed by South Tahoe Refuse under this Agreement. (Philip Ritger)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Planning Matters – Presentation on 2020 U.S. Census demographics for the Tahoe Region and Other Available Data

Public Hearings – Economic sustainability and housing amendments to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Presentations

Municipal Information Systems Association of California Award of Excellence in Information Technology Practices Mann, Urrutia, Nelson CPA’s & Associates, LLP – 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Statement Audit

Items for board action

Secondary Clarifier No. 1 Rehabilitation Project 1) Find minor irregularities in the bid from T&S Construction Co., Inc. to be immaterial and waive immaterial regularities; and 2) Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, T&S Construction Co., Inc., in the amount of $1,810,750. Director of Operations Position – Approve the addition of a new management position titled Director of Operations with a monthly salary range of $14,557 – $18,579 and approve the wage and associated benefits expenditure to be added to the fiscal year 2023/2024 budget. Election of Board Officers – Elect a Board President for 2024 Calendar Year Election of Board Officers – Elect a Board Vice President for 2024 Calendar Year

See the full agenda here .