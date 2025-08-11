Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council and Tahoe Transportation District

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 12 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Regular- Unfinished Business

14. Lease to Locals Program Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to either: 1) Terminate the Professional Services Agreement with Placemate in 30 days, bring Program management in-house, and change the name to Long-Term Rental Incentive Program; 2) Allocate additional funding for incentive grants and continue with the Professional Service Agreement with Placemate; 3) Allocate additional funding for incentive grants and bring operation in-house; or, 4) Allow the Professional Services Agreement term to run its course until January 31, 2026, to gradually close the second grants.

Regular- New Business

15. Citizen Appointment to the Building and Housing Board of Appeals. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Review the application received, and either 1) pass a Motion appointing the applicant to the Building and Housing Board of Appeals or 2) Direct the City Clerk to continue soliciting for applications to the Building and Housing Board of Appeals.

16. Ordinance Amending South Lake Tahoe City Code to Lower Speed Limits on Sections of Sierra Boulevard (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by the title only) of an Ordinance Amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Chapter 4.25 (Motor Vehicles and Traffic), Article IV (Operation of Vehicles), Sections 4.25.160 and 4.25.170 to Modify the Speed Restrictions on Sierra Boulevard, and refer to second reading and adoption to the meeting on September 9, 2025.

17. Delegation of City Engineer and City Traffic Engineer and Agreement with Lefrancois Engineering for On-Call Engineering and Traffic Engineering Services. equested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution 1) Authorizing and directing the Mayor Pro Tem to execute Professional Services Agreement with Lefrancois Engineering for an amount not to exceed $300,000; 2) Appropriating $300,000 from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves into account 100-03210-42025; 3) Delegating to Michael Lefrancois, P.E., an employee of Lefrancois Engineering, the authority to act as City Engineer; 4) Delegating to Bill Suen, P.E. (Traffic) an employee of LSC Transportation Consultants, Inc., a subconsultant to Lefrancois Engineering, the authority to act as City Traffic Engineer.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a special meeting Monday, August 11 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely.

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Approve Three-Year Interlocal Funding Agreement with Douglas County for Microtransit Services within the Tahoe Douglas Transportation District Boundary

B. Informational Only: Informational Transit System Report for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

C. Informational Only: Update and Discussion Regarding Amendment of the Operating Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association for Microtransit Services

See the full agenda here .