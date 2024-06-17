Agenda Review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, California Tahoe Conservancy, Douglas County Commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83673627789 .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing July 2024, as “Disability Pride Month” Proclamation Recognizing July 2024, as “Parks Make Life Better Month”

Public Hearing

18. Tourist Core Area Plan/Specific Plan Amendments and Adoption of Initial Study/Negative

Declaration. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution (1) Adopting the Tourist Core Area Plan/Specific Plan Amendments and the Initial Study/Negative Declaration, and (2) making additional findings.

19. Tahoe Valley Area Plan Amendments and Adoption of the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution (1) Adopting the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration and the Tahoe Valley Area Plan/Specific Plan Amendments, and 2) making additional findings.

20. South Tahoe Refuse Delinquent Refuse Fees Report. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution confirming the Final Delinquent Fees Report and directing the Finance Department to send a certified copy of the Report to the El Dorado County Auditor-Controller to add the delinquent amounts to the county property tax rolls for collection.

Unfinished Business

21. Cannabis Revenues Grant Program Award Recommendations. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Resolution appropriating an additional allocation of $6,257.45 of Cannabis Program Revenue toward the 2024 Cannabis Revenue Grant Program for a total amount of $411,861.32; 2) Pass a Motion authorizing Councilmember Wallace to execute

the Resolution; and 3) Pass a Motion approving the grant awards to the projects recommended by the grant application review committee.

22. Presentation of Elections Code Section 9212 Report for Vacancy Tax Citizens Initiative Petition. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to accept Elections Code Section 9212 Report and direct City Clerk to post final version online.

New Business

23. General Municipal Election Consolidation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution calling and ordering to be held in the City of South Lake Tahoe, County of El Dorado, a General Municipal Election to be consolidated with the Statewide General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, for the purpose of submitting to the electorate a Citizen’s Initiative entitled “An Initiative to Establish a Tax on Owners of Vacant Residential Units in the City of South Lake Tahoe” and for the purpose of the election of two (2) Council Members.

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday June 20 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

For possible action. Discussion to approve adding Jason Sides to the existing Package Retail Liquor License, On-Site Unrestricted License, Caterer’s Liquor License, Entertainment Endorsement and a Non-Restricted Gaming License for Neva One, LLC, dba, Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino. Jason Sides has signed a Waiver of Notice of Hearing. Neva One, LLC dba Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino is located at 50 Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada 89449. (Captain Michitarian)

Consent

F. For possible action. Discussion on a Revised conditional Outdoor Festival Permit application submitted by Caesars Entertainment, dba Harveys, for the Harveys Outdoor Concert Series to be held June 14, 2024 through September 21, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM in the back parking lot at Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino, 18 Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada, subject to the stated conditions/comments by the reviewing departments. (Amy Burgans)

Discussion Items

For possible action. Discussion on conditional approval of an Outdoor Festival Permit application for the Beer Garden-4th of July Celebration-Zephyr Cove, to be held July 4-6, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Zephyr Cove Resort, 760 Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, Nevada, submitted by Mark McDonald on behalf of Aramark, subject to the stated conditions/comments by the reviewing departments. (Amy Burgans)

California Tahoe Conservancy

The California Tahoe Conservancy will meet on Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

The Board will meet in LTCC’s Board Room (L104), located adjacent to the library to the left of the campus main entrance. The meeting can be viewed remotely at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83709096124 .

3. 2024-2029 Strategic Plan Adoption (action) (Resolution 24-06-02): Consideration and possible adoption of the Conservancy’s Strategic Plan, 2024-2029. Chairman Serrell Smokey of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will speak about the Strategic Plan during the presentation.

4. Washoe Tribal Liaison Grant (action) (Resolution 24-04-03): Consideration and possible authorization of a grant of up to $220,000 to the League to Save Lake Tahoe to support the Washoe Tribal Liaison position.

5. Lake Tahoe Region Aquatic Invasive Species Update (discussion only): Discuss the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Program, which is a collaborative effort among public and private partners to prevent, detect, and control aquatic invasive species at Lake Tahoe.

6. New Zealand Mudsnail Surveillance (action) (Resolution 24-06-04): Consideration and possible authorization of a grant to Tahoe Resource Conservation District for up to $150,000 to conduct New Zealand mudsnail surveillance activities in the nearshore of Lake Tahoe.

7. Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project License Agreements and Easement (action) (Resolution 24-06-05): Consideration and possible authorization to execute the following with the City of South Lake Tahoe to facilitate the Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project:

A long-term license agreement allowing the construction, operation, and maintenance of water quality and stream restoration features on Conservancy property (El Dorado County Assessment Numbers (ANs) 025-191-009, 025-282-010, 025-510-087, 027-073-005, 027-203-014, 028-100-048, and 028-141-047); and

A short-term license agreement and permanent easement allowing construction, operation, and maintenance of an emergency turnaround on Conservancy property (AN 025-282-010).

8. Apple Valley Minor Boundary Line Adjustment (action) (Resolution 24-06-06): Consideration and possible authorization to execute a minor boundary line adjustment affecting two Conservancy parcels (El Dorado County ANs 033-233-006 and 033-233-008) and a privately-owned parcel (AN 033-233-007).

9. Knox Johnson and Motel 6 Restoration Project Planning (action) (Resolution 24-06-07): Consideration and possible authorization to accept and expend up to $900,000 and enter all necessary agreements to plan the Knox Johnson and Motel 6 Restoration Project.

10. Program Authorization (action) (Resolution 24-06-08): Consideration and possible authorization of program expenditures of up to $3,150,300 for fiscal year 2024/25

