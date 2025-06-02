Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, Douglas County Commissioners, Tahoe Transportation District and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Presentations

2. California Climate Action Corps Fellows Service Presentation.Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation from California Climate Action Corps Fellows Katie Sloan, Lily Summerville, Cricket Baldwin, and Indigo Albani-Bombard.

Public Hearings

11. Annual Public Hearing for Continued Snow Removal Equipment Purchase Funded Through the Existing County Service Area No. 3 Parcel Assessment. Pass a Motion directing the City Clerk to prepare and submit a Minute Order, including public comment regarding the current $20 parcel assessment for snow removal equipment to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

12. Ordinance Amending Vacation Home Rental Regulations Outside Tourist Core (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance Amending Article V (Vacation Home Rentals) of Chapter 3.50 (Transient Lodging) and Table 2.35.070 (Appealable Actions and Matters) of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to Modify the Regulation of Vacation Home Rentals Located Outside the Tourist Core Area Plan.

Regular-Unfinished Business

13. Potential Amendment to Ordinance Regulating Shared Mobility Devices. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to prepare an ordinance making amendments desired, if any, to Chapter 4.185 (Shared Mobility Devices) of the South Lake Tahoe City Code on one or both of the following topics: (1) increase the City’s liability protections from Shared Mobility Device accidents; and (2) increase safety measures for Shared Mobility Device operations.

Regular-New Business

14. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) Citywide Parcel Level Analysis. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to continue with the Workbench contract to develop pre-approved ADU plans focused on smaller-sized units consistent with the findings of the developable city lots analysis.

15. Draft Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan and FY25-26 Budget Recommendations. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to bring back the FY 25-26 Budget Recommendation and Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for approval at the City Council meeting on August 26, 2025.

Measure S Citizens’ Oversight Committee

The Measure S Citizens’ Oversight Committee will be meeting Tuesday, June 3 at 1949 Apache Avenue, South Lake Tahoe.

Agenda Items

2. Election of the Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary for the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee.

3. Department of Transportation recommending the Measure S Citizens’ Oversight Committee receive a presentation on projects and funding in the Basin.

4. Discussion to reconsider the frequency of Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee meetings due to subcommittees not being formed.

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, June 4 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Discussion with Possible Action to Modify the District’s Guidelines for Effective Meetings, Adopted October 2021

B. For Possible Action: Final Review and Discussion of Exhibit A-Objectives in the Agreement For Services as Executive Director between TTD and James Marino

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday June 5 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Consent

E. For possible action. Discussion on the Outdoor Festival Permit application submitted by Michael Milthorpe of Milthorpe Sports for the American Century Championship to be held July 9-13, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline, Nevada. (Amy Burgans, Clerk-Treasurer)

F. For possible action. Discussion on the Outdoor Festival Permit application submitted by Aramark Sports & Entertainment LLC for the Beer Garden – 4th of July Celebration – Zephyr Cove to be held July 4-6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at Zephyr Cove Resort, 760 Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, Nevada. (Amy Burgans, Clerk-Treasurer)

G. For possible action. Discussion on the Outdoor Festival Permit application submitted by Caesars Entertainment, dba Harveys, for the Harveys Outdoor Concert Series for additional event dates to be held July 19, 2025, and September 27 & 28, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m., in the back parking lot of Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino, 18 Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada. (Amy Burgans, Clerk-Treasurer)

J. For possible action. Discussion to approve an Agreement For Donation of Services in Lieu of Fee for use of Douglas County Park Facilities between Douglas County Community Services and Full Access Tahoe for the period of June 6, 2025, through May 31, 2028, with an option to extend the agreement to May 31, 2029, to allow Full Access Tahoe to stage its commercial off-road vehicle rental operation at the Kingsbury North Trailhead in exchange for providing specified services to Douglas County. (Brook Adie, Community Services Director)

