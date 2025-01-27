Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supervisors, Incline Village General Improvement District and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Proclamations

1. Proclamation Recognizing January 2025 as “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month”

2. Proclamation Recognizing January 2025 as “National Stalking Awareness Month”

City Commission and Student Advisory Reports

3. Community Academy Presentation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive Presentation from Student Advisors Sasha Pickett and Sebastian Guerrero

Regular-Unfinished Business

6. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Placemate for Administration of “Lease to Locals” Program to Extend Term and Allow Incentive for 6-Month Leases. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Motion amending Program Guidelines to include the addition of a six-month lease option for half of the one-year incentive grant amount; and 2) Pass a Resolution directing the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 3 to Agreement with Placemate to extend term of “Lease to Locals” Rental Incentive Grant Program until January 31, 2026, and authorizing budget appropriations of $90,000 from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves.

7. Update on Snow Removal Negotiations with Heavenly. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion either: (1) Providing direction to staff on the terms of a potential snow removal agreement with Heavenly; or (2) Terminating negotiations.

Regular-New Business

8. Local Tenant Preference Policy for Affordable Housing. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution adopting the Local Tenant Preference Policy for Affordable Housing.

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

5. Supervisor Laine and Clerk of the Board recommending the Board make the following appointment to the Meyers Advisory Council: Reappoint Joseph Cardinale, Member, Term Expiration 01/28/2029.

6. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board make the following appointment to the Civil Service Commission: Appoint Charles McKee, Member – Tahoe Basin Resident, Term Expiration 01/28/2029.

11. Department of Transportation recommending the Board consider the following pertaining to the County Service Area 5 – Phase 3 Erosion Control Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36107003, Contract 8849: 1) Approve and adopt the Plans and Contract Documents and authorize the Chair to sign the Plans; and 2) Authorize advertisement for construction bids with an estimated construction phase total cost of $699,000.

15. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, Stormwater Unit, recommending the Board consider the following: 1) Make findings in accordance with County Ordinance Code Chapter 3.13, Section 3.13.030 (C), Contracting Out, that due to the limited timeframes, temporary or occasional nature, or schedule for the project or scope of work, the ongoing aggregate of work to be performed is not sufficient to warrant the addition of permanent staff; 2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Agreement 9238 with Larry Walker Associates, Inc. for the provision of National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit Technical and Regulatory Assistance, with a not-to-exceed amount of $100,000, and a term of three (3) years effective February 4, 2025; and 3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any further documents determined necessary related to Agreement 9238, including amendments which do not increase the not-to-exceed amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

28. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board make the following appointment to the Fair Association Board of Directors: Appoint Douglas Williams, Member – Tahoe Basin Resident, Term Expiration 01/05/2027.

Open Forum

24. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board receive and file presentations from the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, Public Defender, Alternate Public Defender, Child Support Services, Health and Human Services Agency, and Library and Museum, outlining each department’s mission, structure, services, budget, role in the strategic plan, and upcoming policy issues.

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

New Business

7.01 Consideration of Approval of Proposed Updates to the Comprehensive Campus Site Plan 2025-35.

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

1.SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the Employment Contract with Robert W. Harrison to Serve as District General Manager (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Employment Agreement with Robert W. Harrison to Serve as District General Manager.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the Request for Qualifications document for a Needs Assessment including Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge facility (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Request for Qualifications document to perform a Needs Assessment for the Districts Snowflake Lodge Facility Replacement Project .

3. SUBJECT: Open Discussion and Possible Direction on Proceeding with (a) a Request for Qualifications for District General Counsel Services and/or (b) Proceed with a Professional Recruitment of a District General Counsel (in house) (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees makes a Motion to proceed with a Professional Recruitment for an in-house District General Counsel.

4. SUBJECT: Open Discussion and Possible Direction on the Incline Beach House and Access Projects (for possible action).

5. SUBJECT: Capital Improvement Project Workshop; for Discussion and Possible Direction (for possible action).

