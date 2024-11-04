Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supervisors, Tahoe Transportation District

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83207953659 .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing November 2024 as “Youth Homeless Outreach Prevention Education (HOPE)” Month

Presentations

Radon Presentation

Public Hearing

14. Financing Agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp for Energy Upgrade Project

Equipment Acquisition. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute an Energy Facilities Financing Contract in the form of an Equipment Schedule No.1 and an Escrow and Account Control Agreement and related documents with Banc of America Public Capital Corp in the principal amount of $7,973,000 to acquire facility improvements for energy upgrade project and making required findings; and (2) Pass a Resolution approving FY 2024-2025 final budget appropriations for 2024 Banc of America Public Capital Corp Financing Agreement Proceeds and Energy Savings Contract with Willdan.

15. Heavenly Area Annexation – Ordinance Pre-zoning 30 Parcels, General Plan Amendment, and Resolution Initiating Annexation Proceedings. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass Motion to hold first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance pre-zoning of 30 parcels for subsequent annexation of such parcels, and amending City Code Title 6, Chapter 6.55, Article II, Section 6.55.120, and refer second reading and adoption to November 19, 2024; (2) Pass a Resolution amending the General Plan Figure LU-1, Land Use Diagram to show the zoning of the parcels to be annexed and expanded Sphere of Influence to include the annexation area; and (3) Pass a Resolution initiating proceedings for the annexation of such parcels.

Regular – Unfinished business

16. Property Tax Revenue Agreement with El Dorado County for Cleanup Annexation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Hold a public hearing and pass a Resolution agreeing on the transfer of property tax base and distribution of tax increment with respect to El Dorado LAFCO Project Number 2024-1 (“Cleanup Annexation”) and making findings regarding the effect of the proposed transfer on fees, charges, assessments, taxes, or other revenues.

Regular-New Business

17. South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent agenda

20. Department of Transportation recommending the Board take the following actions related to the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36107023:

1) Adopt the California Environmental Quality Act Initial Study / Mitigated Negative Declaration / Environmental Checklist;

2) Adopt the Mitigation Monitoring Plan in Section 5 of the Initial Study/Monitoring Negative Declaration;

3) Approve the South Tahoe Greenway – Upper Truckee River Bridge at Johnson Meadow Project as described in the CEQA document; and

4) Authorize the Department of Transportation staff to file a Notice of Determination with the County Recorder/Clerk’s Office and with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research.

10:30 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

31. 24-1889 HEARING – Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board consider the following, with regard to the City of South Lake Tahoe Clean-up Reorganization, Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Project 2024-01:

1) Conduct a public hearing in accordance with California Revenue and Taxation code 99.02(e), to consider the effects on fees, charges, assessments, taxes, or other revenues resulting from the transfer of General Fund base property tax revenue to the City of South Lake Tahoe upon completion of the annexation by the City of South Lake Tahoe; and

2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 189-2024 accepting the exchange of property tax increments and approving the negotiated transfer of General Fund base property tax revenue to the City of South Lake Tahoe upon completion of the annexation of 80 parcels within El Dorado County into the City of South Lake Tahoe service area, LAFCO Project 2024-01.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Appointment of Deputy District Manager Jim Marino to Acting District Manager Effective November 2024 and Discussion and Direction on Recruitment and Selection Process for the District Manager Position

B. Informational Only: Informational Update on the Formation of the South Shore Transit Joint Powers Authority

C. Informational Only: Informational Update of the Outreach Efforts for the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan

See the full agenda here .