Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supervisors, TTD and more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing October 2025 as “National Pet Wellness Awareness Month” Proclamation Recognizing October 2025 as “National Domestic Violence Awareness Month”

Public Hearing

17. Ordinance Amending South Lake Tahoe City Code, Title 6, Chapter 6.15 (Building Regulations), Section 6.15.010 and 6.15.160 by Adopting the 2025 California Building Standards Code (California Code of Regulations Title 24), Including Green Building Code, Building Code, Fire Code, and Related Construction Codes (First Reading)

Regular-Unfinished Business

18. Reducing the City’s Cannabis Business and Professions Tax Rate and Eliminating Public Safety Mitigation Fee. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass: 1) Resolution Reducing Cannabis Tax Rate from 6 Percent to 3 Percent of Gross Receipts and Exempting Tax for Medical Cannabis; 2) Resolution Eliminating Public Safety Mitigation Fee; and, 3) Pass a Motion authorizing a councilmember to execute the Resolutions.

19. Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Designs Approval. Pass a Motion accepting the four selected ADU designs, authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute the amendment with Workbench to develop a booklet of modular/prefabricated products for an additional $5,900, and directing staff to preapprove 1-2 ADU designs from the modular/prefabricated product list.

20. Update on Discussions with Heavenly Resort on Annexation and Parking. Requested Action/ Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion providing direction to staff on whether to continue to pursue the Heavenly area annexation and whether to negotiate an agreement to allow use of street parking for employees and guests of Heavenly Resort.

Regular- New Business

21. Update to Master Fee Schedule to Add User Fees for Multigenerational Recreation & Aquatics Center. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution updating the Master Schedule of Fees and Charges for City Services to include the proposed fees for the new Multigenerational Recreation & Aquatics Center included as Exhibit “A” to the Resolution.

22. Sign Ordinance Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion providing staff direction on amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Chapter 6.40 – Signs and Advertising Structures.

23. Legislative Agenda. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion adopting the 2025-2026 Legislative Agenda.

24. Time Share and Condominium Conversion – Margaritaville Request. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to: (1) Do nothing; (2) Return with an Ordinance amendment to South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.60.040 (Use permits) to allow timeshare and condominium conversions within the Tourist Core Area Plan – Tourist Center geographic area as an outright permitted use; or (3) Direct staff to explore feasibility of an Ordinance amendment to South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.60.040 (Use permits) to allow timeshare and condominium conversions within the Tourist Core Area Plan – Tourist Center geographic area contingent on a mutually agreed upon agreement to be approved by the City Council to ensure Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenues loss from the removal of lodging accommodations is adequately addressed.

25. Ordinance Amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 1.20.10 (City Seal) (First Reading) Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City Council may either 1) Pass a Motion to hold first reading, by title only, of an Ordinance amending City Code Section 1.20.10 (City Seal), and refer to second reading and adoption to the November 18, 2025, meeting; or 2) take no action.

See full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent Agenda

4. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign a Letter of Support for the name change proposed by the United States Board on Geographic Names for a stream located within El Dorado County from General Creek to dukMéʔem wáťa.

12. Department of Transportation recommending the Board provide conceptual approval, pursuant to Board Policy A-3, to amend County ordinance code Section 10.12.180, Parking, Snow Removal – Interference Prohibited and Section 10.12.184 Parking, Snow Removal – Interference Prohibited Lake Tahoe Basin Watershed Area to update language regarding parking restrictions for snow removal purposes. (District 5)

18. Probation Department recommending the Board: 1) Waive formal bid requirements in accordance with Purchasing Policy C-17 Section 3.4, Exemptions from Competitive Bidding, due to a competitively bid cooperative purchasing agreement being utilized for the acquisition of furniture designed for challenging environments such as correctional settings; 2) Authorize the use of competitively bid Contract 230301 between The Interlocal Purchasing System and Pineapple Contracts Inc for the acquisition of furniture for the South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center; and 3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to issue a purchase order to Pineapple in the estimated amount of $143,955, including applicable taxes, fees, and delivery charges.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely.

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adoption of the Proposed Short-Range Transit Plan Service Change Options on Route 50 and 55

B. For Possible Action: Approval of Subrecipient Agreement Between the Tahoe Transportation District and the South Shore Transportation Management Association (SSTMA) for State of California SB125 Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program Funds for the Purpose of Funding the SSTMA Micro-Transit Program.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commission will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at 1616 Eighth St. Minden, NV. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Douglas County Liquor Board

7.1 For possible action. Discussion to approve the On-Site Unrestricted Retail Liquor License with Entertainment Endorsement for Bodega Golf LLC, dba Stinger’s Golf Lounge, represented by owners Scott Anthony Wheelon and Charles Randall Townsend. Scott Anthony Wheelon and Charles Randall Townsend have signed their waivers of Notice of Hearing. Stinger’s Golf Lounge is located at 178 U.S. Highway 50, Suite A, Zephyr Cove, Nevada 89448.

Consent Agenda

D. For possible action. Discussion on the Outdoor Festival License application submitted by Mike Frates for the Golden Nugget Patio New Year’s Party to be held December 31, 2025, from 9:00 PM to 12:30 AM, January 1, 2026, at 50 US-HWY 50, Stateline, Nevada. (Amy Burgans, Clerk-Treasurer)

Presentations

11.2. For presentation only. Ceremonial presentation of Proclamation 2025P-094 declaring November 9-15, 2025, as Nevada Flood Awareness Week in Douglas County. (Courtney Walker, Stormwater Program Manager)

11.3. For presentation only. Ceremonial presentation of Proclamation 2025P-089 recognizing the week of November 2-8, 2025, as National Animal Shelter Appreciation week in Douglas County. (Brook Adie, Community Services Director)

Community Development

14.3 For presentation only. Introduction of Ordinance 2025-1655, an ordinance amending Chapter 20.622 of the Douglas County Code, the Tahoe Vacation Home Rental (“VHR”) Ordinance, by amending the VHR Ordinance including, but are not limited to: consolidating renter requirements into a new section and referring to those requirements as a Code of Conduct; clarifying restrictions on VHRs in residential communities north of Cave Rock State Park; amending insurance an requirement; amending regulations regarding waitlists and renewal applications; revising requirements related to local contacts; and amending and reorganizing certain penalties and procedures for violations. Affected properties are those within the Tahoe Basin. First Reading.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Keller-Heavenly Water System Improvements Project, Phase 3 (Trevor Coolidge, Senior Engineer) 1) Approve Change Order No. 8 to White Rock Construction, Inc., in the amount of $115,118.86; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Change Order No. 8.

See the full agenda here.