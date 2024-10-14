Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado Supervisors, Douglas County Commission, STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, October 15 at 11 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/87065558049 .

New Business

South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority Agreement with El Dorado County. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement with El Dorado County for the South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority.

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday October 17 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

6. For possible action. Discussion regarding Application DP24-0049, a request for a Major Modification to the Clear Creek Tahoe Planned Development, including a modification to the development schedule; a revision to the Tentative Subdivision Map for Phase 11 (subdivision Unit 5) to reduce the number of parcels from 22 to 19; and related revisions to update the distribution of residential units throughout the Planned Development and Specific Plan area. The changes are proposed for the SFR 8,000 (Single-Family Residential, 8,000 square foot minimum net parcel size)/PD (Planned Development), and PR (Private Recreation)/PD (Planned Development) zoning districts. The parcel is located in the Indian Hills/Jacks Valley Community Plan, within the Clear Creek Tahoe Specific Plan and Planned Development, at 3745 Golf Club Drive. The applicant’s representative is Chris Waechter, Kimley-Horn, and the owner is Leisha Ehlert, Clear Creek Residential, LLC. APN:1419-03-002-170. (Lucille Rao)

7. For possible action. Discussion to approve an Interlocal Agreement between Douglas County, acting as the Tahoe Douglas Transportation District, and the Tahoe Douglas Visitor’s Authority to partially fund the operation of a Micro-Transit System within the District from the 1% Transient Lodging Rental Tax, in the additional amount of $450,000 for Fiscal Year 2024-25, and authorize staff bring the associated budget augmentation at a future Board meeting. (Scott Morgan and Zach Wadle)

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, October 8 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

2.Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board: 1) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 174-2024 to complete an application for the Federal Highway Administration California Division Recreational Trails Program Grant in the amount of approximately $247,200, for the Rubicon Trail grounds maintenance project, to the State Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division; and 2) Authorize the Parks Manager to approve and execute any grant application documents, including but not limited to applications or amendments which may be necessary for the completion of the grant project if awarded.

8. Library Department recommending the Board receive and file the following reports for special taxes for County Service Area 10, Library Zone E (El Dorado Hills), Zone F (South Lake Tahoe), and Zone G (Georgetown) specific to County of El Dorado library services for Fiscal Year 2023-24: 1) Reports pursuant to Government Code § 50075.1 that: a) Specify the authority under which the County may levy a special tax for library services, § 50075.1; b) Define the purposes for which this tax may be used § 50075.1; and c) Identify the special tax revenue fund in the County of El Dorado; and 2) Attachments to those reports demonstrating the amount of funds collected and expended pursuant to Government Code § 50075.3.

General Business

19. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board: 1) Approve the Introduction (First Reading) of Ordinance 5209 amending Title 5 – County Business Taxes, Licenses and Regulations of the El Dorado County Ordinance Code, amending Chapter 5.56 – Vacation Home Rentals, to add the recommendations of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee and Board of Supervisors; and 2) Waive reading the full Ordinance, read by title only, and continue this matter to October 22, 2024, for Final Passage (Second Reading).

20. 24-1713 Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board: 1) Receive and file an annual report from the Meyers Advisory Council; and 2) Provide feedback and/or direction to the Meyers Advisory Council, if necessary.

21. 24-1797 Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board: 1) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign the Tahoe South Shore Transit Joint Powers Authority Agreement in order to improve the transit system on the south shore of Lake Tahoe; and

2) Conduct a site visit of points of interest within the Lake Tahoe Basin. (Only the City of South Lake Tahoe Manager and Mayor will be participating in the site visits. The other City of South Lake Tahoe Council Members will not be participating.)

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for Board Action

Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power (1) Approve exemption from formal competitive solicitation based on the District’s Purchasing Policy exemption when using competitively awarded cooperative agreements that leverage the State’s buying power; and (2) Authorize the General Manager to execute a contract with Wesco International, Inc. under Sourcewell Contract Number 091422-WES in the amount of $197,879 for the purchase of a transformer, automatic transfer switch, and manual transfer switch to be installed during construction of the Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power Project. Aeration Blower System Improvements Project. Authorize staff to prequalify contractors to bid on the Aeration Blower System Improvements Project. Ordinance amending sections 4.3.9 and 4.3.10 of the Administrative Code regarding inspection of sewer laterals. Adopt Ordinance No. 592-24, an Ordinance of the South Tahoe Public Utility District, amending Administrative Code Sections 4.3.9 and 4.3.10 regarding the inspection of new and existing sewer laterals

