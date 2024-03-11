Agenda review March 12: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado Supervisors, IVGID, and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88263609551

Presentations

Basin Entry Fee. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City Council will receive a presentation from Chad Hayes on a Basin Entry Fee.

Unfinished business

9. US 50/89 Road Safety Audit Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving the US 50/89 Road Safety Audit Study.

New business

10. Rental Assistance Program. Pass a Resolution adopting the Rental Assistance Guidelines and approving $200,000 expenditure allocation in the Mid-Year Budget Review Process for implementation of a Rental Assistance Program.

11. Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Mid-Year Budget Review, Amendments to the Allocated Permanent Position Listing, and Five-Year Financial Plan Update. Pass a Resolution approving FY 2023-2024 Mid-Year Budget Adjustments, Amendments to the Allocated Permanent Positions Listing for Changes Made during Mid-Year and Corresponding Salary Tables.

12. Ski Run Business Improvement District Annual Report and Budget. Pass a Resolution approving a letter of intent to levy an assessment to the Ski Run Business Improvement District members and setting a time and place of a future public hearing whereby members of the Ski Run Business Improvement District can provide written protests on the content of the Annual Report for the upcoming fiscal year.

13. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan – 2024 Update. Pass a Resolution adopting the 2024 ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan Update. CEQA Determination: This action is categorically exempt from review under CEQA Guidelines section 15301 (existing facilities) because it consists of the operation, repair, maintenance, or minor alteration of existing public structures and facilities involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use.

14. 2024 Road Rehabilitation Program Update. Pass a Motion approving the 2024 Road Rehabilitation Program.

15. Ordinance Amending City Code Chapters 4.60 and 4.65 Regarding Public Nuisances Consisting of Abandoned Structures (First Reading). Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Title 4, Chapters 4.60 (Nuisances consisting of abandoned or substantially damaged nondwelling structures) and 4.65 (Nuisances consisting of abandoned or substantially damaged dwelling structures) to include structures that are in a partial state of construction in the definition of abandoned building and to create consistency in remedying nuisances associated with nondwelling and dwelling structures.

16. Rental Registry Ordinance (First Reading). Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an ordinance amending the South Lake Tahoe City Code by adding Title 6, Chapter 6.28 (Rental Registry), and refer second reading and adoption to the March 26, 2024, meeting.

17. Ordinance Amending City Code Section 6.85.050 (Accessory Dwelling Units) (First Reading). Pass a motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of amendments to South Lake Tahoe City Code Section 6.85.050, Accessory Dwelling Units. CEQA Determination: This action is statutorily exempt from CEQA under section 15282(h) which exempts ordinances adopted per Section 65852.2 of the California Government Code.

18. Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Program. Pass a Motion providing direction to staff regarding the creation of a potential Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit design program.

19. Ordinance Amending Chapter 4.185 of the South Lake Tahoe City Code (Shared Mobility Devices) to Modify Parking Restrictions (First Reading). Pass a Motion to hold first reading (by title only) of an ordinance amending Chapter 4.185 to the South Lake Tahoe City Code regarding regulation of shared mobility devices and refer second reading and adoption to March 26, 2024. CEQA Determination: This action is exempt from review under CEQA Guidelines section 15301(c) (Existing facilities consisting of operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, or minor alteration of existing public facilities involving negligible or no expansion of existing or former use, including existing streets, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities that do not create additional automobile lanes).

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, March 12 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

5. Supervisor Laine recommending the Board adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 043-2024 approving road restrictions for the 31st Annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024 between the hours of 6:30 and 9 a.m.

Department matters

18. Chief Administrative Office, Parks Division, recommending the Board receive an update on current Parks projects and program priorities.

23. (9:30 a.m. time allocation) Supervisor Laine recommending the Board: 1) Receive and file an update on transit operations in the Tahoe Basin; and 2) Authorize staff to initiate negotiations with the City of South Lake Tahoe regarding the formation of a Tahoe South Shore Transit Joint Powers Authority between the City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

8.01 – Consideration of Approval for Re-Employment of Academic Personnel (Government Code Section 87607)

8.02 – Consideration of Approval of Professional Development Leave Program for 2024-2025 Academic Year

8.03 – Consideration of Approval of the Revised Specialist III Job Description

8.04 – Consideration of Approval of Legal Updates to Approved Policies and Procedures

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General business

G.1 Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the Augmentation and the Appropriation of FY

2023/24 Operating Budget 20002224-7510 in the Amount of $300,000 from the Utilities Reserve Fund to Cover Costs of Water Main Repairs; and, Defunding $400,000 from the FY 2023/24 CIP #2299DI1702 – Water Pump Sta. 2-1 Improvements, Account Number – 20002299-8120 and Reappropriating $400,000 to CIP #2299DI2603 – Residential Meter and Electronics Replacement, Account Number – 20002299-7510. to Fund the Procurement of Additional Water Meter Registers and Transponders.

G.2. Review, Discuss and Possibly Approve the Agreement for Services for Water Resource

Recovery Facility Controller, Nitrite/Nitrate/Ammonia Sensors and Related Hardware – FY 2023/24 Public Works; Utilities; Sewer; CIP #2599SS1102 Water Resource Recovery Facility Improvements; Vendor: Xylem dba YSI Incorporated, in the Amount of $135,800.00 and Appropriate $8,000 from the Utility Reserve Fund to CIP #2599SS1102 Water Resource Recovery Facility Improvements for the FY 2023/24 Budget.

G.3. Review, Discuss and Possibly Authorize Staff to Execute an Agreement with Active Network for a Point of Sale Software Assessment in the Not to Exceed Amount of $267,500 and Approve the Augmentation of the FY23/24 Operating Budget and Additional Appropriation in the amount of $227,375 from the Community Services Fund Balance (Fund 300) and FY23/24 Operating Budget Augmentation and Appropriation in the Amount of $40,125 from the Beach Fund Balance (Fund 390).

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

10. Board to accept bid for E-rate. The Schools and Libraries Program (commonly referred to as E-rate) is one of four FCC universal service programs administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). The goal of making high-speed Internet and telecommunication services affordable for eligible schools is achieved by providing discounts based on need and the category of service. E-rate is a Federal Program that subsidizes schools communications(Phone lines, Internet Connection, and Network/Wireless). LTUSD wishes to use our E-rate funding for structured cabling.

11. A. Audit Report for Measure G Bond Fund for the Year Ended June 30, 2023.

B. Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Plan.

13. December 2023 Board Policy Update – First Reading

