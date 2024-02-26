Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado Supervisors, IVGID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88263609551

Presentations

1.Basin Entry Fee. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City Council will receive a presentation from Chad Hayes on a Basin Entry Fee.

Public Hearings

7. 2023-2024 Master Fee Schedule. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: No formal action is required. City Council is asked to provide feedback to the City Manager and staff on the 2023-2024 Master Fee Schedule.

Unfinished business

8. Citizen Appointments to Boards and Commissions. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Interview applicants; City Council may act on the following or provide direction to the City Clerk; 2) Pass a Motion appointing one member (youth or at large) and one non-voting representative (Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority or the Lodging Association) to serve two-year terms to the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission; 3) Pass a Motion appointing two members to serve two-year terms on the Police Advisory Commission; 4) Pass a Motion appointing one representative to the El Dorado County Commission on Aging; Direct the City Clerk to continue to solicit applications to the Building Board of Appeals until filled.

9. Transient Occupancy Tax – Public Opinion Survey Results. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: The City Council is asked to either: 1) Pass a motion directing staff to prepare a resolution and other necessary materials to place a 2 percent TOT increase for general governmental purposes on the November 2024 ballot; or 2) Pass a motion to terminate efforts to place a TOT increase on the November 2024 ballot.

10. Cannabis Community Benefit Fee Revenue Allocation Policy, Grant Program Guidelines, and Application. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City Council is asked to do one of the following:1) Pass a Motion directing the City Manager to bring back a resolution to update the Cannabis Community Benefit Fee Revenue Allocation Policy, Cannabis Revenues Grant Program Guidelines, and Application; or, 2) Pass a Motion directing the City Manager to leave the Policy the same.

11. Sub-Recipient Agreement with Lake Valley Fire Protection District for City to Receive $1,651,250 from California Tahoe Conservancy Grant for Fuels Reduction Projects. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute sub-recipient agreement with Lake Valley Fire Protection District to receive an amount not to exceed $1,651,250.00, appropriating funding in the FY 2023-2027 budgets, and authorizing the City Manager to sign and submit all documents necessary for the completion of the grant scope.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

35. Department of Transportation recommending the Board consider the following pertaining to the Apache Avenue Pedestrian Safety and Connectivity Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36107021, Contract No. 7922:

Authorize $499,000 in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program and an additional $145,000 in Carbon Reduction Program funding while reducing Tahoe Regional Planning Agency mitigation funding by $89,000 for a net funding increase of $555,000 for the subject project to reflect the anticipated increased cost for the construction phase, raising the estimated total project cost as shown in the 2023 Capital Improvement Program from $3,503,000 to $4,058,000; Approve and adopt the Plans and Contract Documents and authorize the Chair to sign the Plans; Authorize advertisement for construction bids; and Authorize the Chair to sign the Construction and Funding Agreement with South Tahoe Public Utility District in the amount of $1,495,875 for relocation of existing water facilities that conflict with proposed improvements.

37. Department of Transportation recommending the Board:

Make findings in accordance with Section 3.13.030(C) of the County Ordinance that due to the temporary or occasional nature of the work, there is a need to engage an independent contractor for as-needed bike path snow staking and snow removal services in the Tahoe Basin; Find in accordance with Procurement Policy C-17 Section 3.4.2, Sole Source/Single Source that Agreement for Services 8386 with Amacker Construction to provide Bike path snow staking and snow removal services in the Tahoe Basin is exempt from the competitive bidding process; and Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Agreement for Services 8386 with Amacker Construction with a not-to-exceed amount of $300,000 for a three-year term effective upon final execution to provide as-needed bike path snow staking and snow removal services in the Tahoe Basin.

Department matters

47. Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board:

Receive and file the attached Fiscal Year 2023-24 Mid-Year Budget Report and if needed, provide direction to staff; and Approve and authorize the Chair to sign a Budget Transfer from the Auditor-Controller and Treasurer-Tax Collector to increase unanticipated delinquent tax revenue by $25,000 and transfer the funding to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission

The El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Commission to receive a presentation about bear containers from representatives of South Tahoe Refuse.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District

The Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Station 23 Classroom at 193 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove, NV.

Presentations – Special Recognition: Fire Chief Scott Lindgren

For discussion – Discussion and Approval of Resolution #001-2024, proposing Fees For Service for EMS rate changes to become effective on April 1, 2024. First reading.

Report item – Update on the District’s intent to move excess funds into the State of Nevada Local Government Investment Plan (LGIP). No action will be taken.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. Reports to the board

​​Verbal update report on the Tennis Center Project by Interim Public Works Director Kate Nelson and District Project Manager Bree Waters.

G. General business

1- Review, discuss and possibly approve Diamond Peak Ski Resort’s 2024/25 Recreation Pass Holder daily lift ticket rates and Recreation Pass Holder season pass rates proposal.

1. Approve an increase to all Recreation Pass Holder daily ticket products as shown in (Table 1) for FY 2024/25; and,

2. Approve an increase to all Public (i.e. Non-Recreation Pass Holder) season pass products as shown in (Table 3 – Exhibit A) for FY 2024/25; and

3. Approve a $0 increase to Recreation Pass Holder season pass prices (Table 3- Option A) for FY 2024/25; and,

4. Direct District Staff to include an additional pricing tier (Tier 4) for Public season pass products at rates to be determined by market conditions.

2- Review, discuss and possibly approve the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design contract for Incline Beach House Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3973LI1302; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction in the amount of $103,500.00. Review, discuss and possibly approve the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design for the Incline Beach Access Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3972BD2102; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction in the amount of $18,000.00.

Approve the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design for the Incline Beach House Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3973LI1302; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction for the amount of $103,500.00; and, Approve the Agreement for the 30% Schematic Design for the Beach Access Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Beaches; Project #3972BD2102; Contractor: CORE West Inc. dba CORE Construction for the amount of $18,000.00; and, Direct the Chair and Secretary to sign and execute the Agreements.

3- Review, discuss and possibly provide direction for Staff to pursue execution of a CMAR Construction contract in the amount of $6,636,173.51 and a budget augmentation of $800,000 for the WRRF Storage Tank Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Sewer; Division: Utilities; Project #2599SS2010; Contractor: Granite Construction.

Provide direction to Staff to pursue execution of a CMAR Construction Agreement with Granite Construction for the WRRF Storage Tank Project with a Guaranteed Maximum Price in the Amount of $6,636,173.51 (inclusive of Owner controlled Project risk register in the Amount of $407,270.00). Prepare a budget augmentation in the amount of $800,000 to support the award of the CMAR construction contract, a contract with Jacobs for engineering services during construction, Staff time for project management and operational assistance, and inspection and testing, as required during construction

See the full agenda here .