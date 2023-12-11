Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council; El Dorado Supes; TRPA; California Tahoe Conservancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85907213522

Reorganization of the City Council

2024 Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Selection.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion selecting a Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for the year 2024.

Presentations

Tobacco Prevention Presentation from El Dorado County Public Health.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation.



Public Hearing

South Tahoe Refuse Base Year Rate Increase of 11.05%

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Conduct a Majority Protest Public Hearing, and (2) If no majority protest is received, Pass a Motion approving South Tahoe Refuse Base Year Rate Increase of 11.05% ($4.11 per month for residential customers and $4.70 per cubic yard for commercial customers), effective January 1, 2024

Regular-Unfinished Business

Amendments to Cannabis Ordinance, Public Safety License Ordinance, and Clean Indoor Air

Ordinance Regarding On-Site Consumption, Medicinal Delivery, and to Remove Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of Version 1 (allowing on-site consumption) or Version 2 (continuing to prohibit on-site consumption) and refer second reading to January 9, 2024, of an Ordinance amending the following sections of the South Lake Tahoe City Code: (1) Article X of Chapter 6.55 (Cannabis Regulations) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers, Medicinal Delivery, and to Remove Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries; (2) Chapter 4.180 (Cannabis Public Safety License Ordinance) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers and Curbside Delivery; and (3) Chapter 4.100 (Clean Indoor Air and Health Protection) Regarding On-Site Consumption at Cannabis Retailers and to Comply with Changes in State Law on Smoking in Workplaces. CEQA Determination: The proposed Ordinance would allow for additional or expanded cannabis business activities but does not change the intensity or density of cannabis business uses beyond what is currently allowed in Table 6.55.740. The proposed Ordinance is consistent with the 2030 General Plan policies. The 2030 General Plan Environmental Impact Report (EIR) adequately addresses the potential environmental impacts of the proposed ordinance. No further environmental analysis is required under CEQA Guidelines section 15162 because the proposed Ordinance is within the scope of the previous EIR and there are no substantial changes to the project or the circumstances that require major revisions to the previous EIR due to new significant environmental effects not discussed in the previous EIR, significant effects previously examined that would be more severe, or mitigation measures or alternatives previously found not to be feasible that would substantially reduce one or more significant effects.

Regular-New Business

16. Climate Action Plan Annual Update – Receive presentation on Climate Action Plan implementation progress and provide feedback on new Climate Action Plan tracking website.

17. 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive and file.

18. Amendments to City Council Protocols -Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Motion approving the suggested amendments to the City Council Protocols; or, 2) Pass a Motion directing staff to bring back the City Council Protocols with specific changes.

View the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

10:00 a.m. time specific item

HEARING – Environmental Management Department recommending the Board consider the following regarding the solid waste collection rates for South Tahoe Refuse Co., Inc., Areas A and B: 1) Based on the analysis completed by Crowe LLP, find that an 8.33% increase to the existing rates be in accordance with the Base year rate setting process as outlined in the Solid Waste Rate Setting Policies and Procedures Manual; and 2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 200-2023 authorizing an increase to the solid waste collection rates for South Tahoe Refuse Co., Inc., Franchise Areas A and B by 8.33% for the 2023 Base year to be effective January 1, 2024.

2:00 p.m. time specific item

Chief Administrative Office, Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, recommending the Board consider the following: 1) Approve the Introduction (First Reading) of Ordinance 5186 to amend Chapter 8.09 of the El Dorado County Code of Ordinances entitled Hazardous Vegetation and Defensible Space; and 2) Waive full reading of the Ordinance, read by title only, and continue this matter to January 23, 2024, for Final Passage (Second Reading).

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

New Business

9.01 – S/P – Accreditation Institutional Self-Evaluation Report (ISER) Second Read

9.02 – Measure F General Obligation Bond – Consideration of Budget Increase for the Remodel for Efficiency Project

9.03 – HR – Resolution Number 7 – Withdrawal from the Protected Insurance Workers’ Compensation Program Joint Powers Association and Resolution Number 8 – Authorize Participation in TCSIG Workers’ Comp Program Cert#5822

9.04 – HR – Consideration of Approval of the Public Information Officer Job Description with the Contract Director Position Range Placement and Rescind the Director of Marketing and Communications Job Description

9.05 – S/P – Ratification of Amendment to Contract with Nichols Consulting Engineers for Stormwater Compliance Services for the Student Housing Project

9.06 – S/P – Consideration of Approval of the Community Education Facilitator Salary Schedule for 2024

View the full agenda here

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Governing Board is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, starting no earlier than 12:30 p.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Public hearing

Discussion and possible action of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, including proposed changes to Code of Ordinances Chapters 1, 13, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 52, and 90; and changes to the Regional Plan Goals and Policies, Land Use and Housing Sections; that would only apply to projects applying for deed-restricted bonus units.

See the full agenda here .

California Tahoe Conservancy Board

The California Tahoe Conservancy Board is meeting Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

4. 2024-2029 Strategic Plan Development Update (discussion only): Discuss progress in the development of the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and invite the Board’s feedback on updates to Plan content.

5. Wetland Carbon and Greenhouse Gas Monitoring (discussion only): Discuss the joint Conservancy and University of Nevada, Reno research project funded by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife measuring carbon stock stored in plants and soils and greenhouse gases released in a portion of the Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration Project.

6. Climate Resilience Dashboard Grant Update (discussion only): Discuss updates on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s development of a Climate Resilience Dashboard, an online tool to track metrics relating to climate resilience in the Lake Tahoe Basin, supported by a Conservancy grant.

7. Public Access and Recreation for All Grants (action): Consideration and possible adoption of the following four resolutions:

a. Resolution 23-12-02 authorizing a grant to Environmental Traveling Companions for up to $150,000 for the Youth LEAD and Shared Adventures Programs;

b. Resolution 23-12-03 authorizing a grant to the Lake Tahoe Waterman Foundation for up to $84,000 for the Adaptive Paddling Program;

c. Resolution 23-12-04 authorizing a grant to the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association for up to $60,000 for the Las Chicas Program;

d. Resolution 23-12-05 authorizing a grant to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for up to $115,000 to revitalize trailheads to enhance outdoor access on the Tahoe Rim Trail system.

8. Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway Grant (action): Consideration and possible authorization of a planning grant to the City of South Lake Tahoe for up to $800,000 for feasibility analysis, planning, and environmental review of the next section of the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway.

9. County Service Area #5 Erosion Control Project – Phase 3 Long-Term License Agreement (action): Consideration and possible authorization to take all actions necessary or appropriate to execute a long-term license agreement on one Conservancy parcel, Placer County Assessment Number (AN) 098-166-006, with El Dorado County to support the County Service Area #5 Erosion Control Project – Phase 3.View the full agenda here .