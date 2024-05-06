Agenda Review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, Incline Village GID, TRPA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21 or the City website at http://www.cityofslt.us .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing May 2024 as “Mental Health Awareness Month” Proclamation Recognizing May 2024 as “National Military Appreciation Month” Proclamation Recognizing May 2024 as “Building Safety Month”

Public Hearings

10. Levy of Assessment for Ski Run Business Improvement District for Business License Year 2024/2025. Pass a Resolution confirming the Ski Run Business Improvement District annual report and levying the assessment for business license year 2024/2025.

Unfinished Business

11. Motel 6 and Sunray Motel Update

New Business

12. Predevelopment Loan and Development Agreement with NDC Lake Tahoe LLC for the 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard Affordable Housing Project. Pass a Motion authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Predevelopment Loan and Development Agreement with NDC Lake Tahoe LLC for 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard affordable housing project for an amount not to exceed $564,073.

13. Review of Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) prioritized list of Active Transportation Projects for the City’s Capital Improvement Program. Pass a Motion confirming preferred priority 1A projects for the City’s Capital Improvement Program as set forth in Attachment 02 (List of BAC Priority 1A Projects).

14. Mid-Town Area Plan Kick-off Presentation

15. Participatory Budgeting. Pass a Motion directing staff to implement a participatory budgeting survey using the identified projects as options for prioritizing the allocation of funds.

16. Ordinance Designating Very High Fire Severity Zones (First Reading). Pass a Motion to hold first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance (Replacing Ordinance 2019-1131) Designating Very High Fire Severity Zones, and refer second reading and adoption to the May 21, 2024, meeting.

17. Resolution Recognizing June as “Pride Month” in the City of South Lake Tahoe.

18. Option for Elections Code Section 9212 Report for Vacancy Tax Citizens Initiative. Either: (1) Pass a motion requesting an Elections Code section 9212 report for the Vacancy Tax Citizens Initiative to be presented at the June 18 City Council meeting to cover its fiscal impact, its effect on the use of land, availability of housing, and ability of the City to meet its regional housing needs, and its impact on funding for infrastructure including transportation infrastructure, contingent upon the City Clerk certifying the sufficiency of the petition; or (2) Pass a motion directing staff not to prepare such a report.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the proposed amendments to the Code of Ordinances Supporting Climate Resilience, Affordable Housing Requirements for Condominiums, and Design Standards for Mixed-Use Development

B. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the proposed amendments to the Tourist Core Area Plan Mixed-Use District regarding Parcel 029-441-024, City of South Lake Tahoe

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Wednesday, May 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. Review, Discuss and Approve Board Practice 6.2.0 – Budgeting and Fiscal Management Community Services and Beach Pricing for Products and Services.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Revisions as Provided to Practice 6.2.0.

2. Report on the Status of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Receive, Discuss, and File a Verbal Report and the Attached Presentation.

3. Review, Park and Recreation Department Conditions Report, and List of Projects for Facilities, and Provide Direction to Staff Related to Follow Up, and Next Steps

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Review the Park and Recreation Department Conditions Report, and List of Projects for Facilities, and Provide Direction to Staff Related to Follow Up, and Next Steps.

4.Review the Professional Services Agreement with Ainsworth Associates Mechanical Engineers for the Recreation Center HVAC System Replacement Project – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Recreation Center; Project #BI224350100; Professional: Ainsworth Associates Mechanical Engineers in the Amount of $185,000.

Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve the Agreement for Professional Services for the Recreation Center HVAC System Replacement – 2023/24 Capital Improvement Project; Fund: Community Services; Division: Recreation Center; Project #BI24350100; Professional: Ainsworth Associates Mechanical Engineers in the Amount of $185,000 and,

2. Direct the Chair and Secretary to Sign and Execute the Agreement.

5. Review, Discuss, and Receive Direction for the Incline Beach House and Incline Beach Access Projects Budget and Building Programming.

6. Review, Discuss, and Approve Golf Play Pass Rate Structure for the 2024 Season

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the Golf Play Pass Rate Structure for Both Championship and Mountain Courses for the 2024 Season.

7. Review, Discuss, and Approve the Recommended Contract Amendment with RubinBrown for an Increase in Expenditures for Forensic Due Diligence Auditing Services in the Amount of $70,000.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees:

1. Discuss the Contract Amendment in the Amount of $70,000 for Continued Forensic Due Diligence Auditing Services; and,

2. Direct the General Manager to Execute the Contract Amendment with RubinBrown.

8. Review, Discuss, and Approve a Donation in the Amount of Not to Exceed $110,000 from Michael Gross for the Construction of a Veteran’s Memorial on District Property and Direct Staff to Formalize a Written Agreement.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Accept a Donation from Michael Gross in the Amount “Not to Exceed” $110,000 for the Construction of a Veteran’s Memorial on District Property to be Located at the Village Green; and,

2. Direct Staff to Formalize a Written Agreement to Accept the Donation; and,

3. Direct Staff to Revise Policy and Procedure 138, Resolution 1849 for Board Approval and Adoption.

9. Review, Discuss and Accept a Donation in the Amount of $3470.30 from a Community Member for the Purchase of Pickleball Supplies

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Accept a Donation of $3,470.30 from Sara Shorin for the Purchase of Pickleball Supplies (attached as Exhibit A); and,

2. Direct Staff to Order and Install the Supplies as Identified by the Donor’s Wishes.

10. Review, Discuss and Authorize Staff to make a $25,000 Cash Donation From the IVGID Beach Fund to Red, White, and Tahoe Blue II.

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve a Cash Donation of $25,000 From the IVGID Beach Fund to the Red, White, and Tahoe Blue II in Support of the Fireworks, as per Policy and Procedure Resolution No. 141, Resolution 1895, and Programs, Paragraph 5. Fee Waivers for Contributions.

11. Review, Discuss and Provide Direction regarding the Board-Appointed Golf and Capital Improvements/ Investment Committees.

Recommendation for Action: For the Board of Trustees to Discuss and Provide Direction regarding Board Appointed Committees.

See the full agenda here .