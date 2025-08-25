Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, IVGID, TRPA and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 26 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Public Hearing

Local Public Employees: Vacant Positions (Assembly Bill 2561). Hold a public hearing and Pass a Motion accepting the City’s AB 2561 “Vacant Positions” report.

Regular- New Business

South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion either: (1) Providing direction to staff on funding the South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority; or (2) Providing notice to El Dorado County regarding termination of the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement for the South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority. Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Recommended Budget. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation and either: (1)(a) Pass a Resolution Approving FY 2025-2026 Municipal Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budget; and (b) Pass a Resolution Approving FY 2025-2026 List of Allocated Permanent Positions, including new, eliminated, and reclassified positions; or (2) Pass a Motion providing direction to staff on any desired changes to the FY 2025-2026 Recommend Budget, in which case the budget and the list of allocated permanent positions will be brought back to City Council for adoption on September 9, 2025.

Washoe County Commission

The Washoe County Commission is meeting Tuesday, August 26 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, Nevada 89512 or remotely at https://washoe-nv.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

16. Public Hearing: (1) Second reading and possible adoption of an ordinance amending the Washoe County Code at Chapter 110 (Development Code) to update Articles 220 Tahoe Area and 220.1 Tahoe Area Design Standards. These updates include adding a section to establish standards for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing in multifamily areas. These updates also include amending various sections to: amend references to the prior Washoe County master plan and update organizational names; clarify application requirements for amendments to Articles 220 and 220.1; update references to the TRPA’s code of ordinances related to land coverage; update maximum height and minimum residential density in town centers; add standards for height, parking, density and coverage for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing in town centers; update standards for bicycle storage; provide for reductions in parking minimums for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing, and add standards for the submittal and review of the required parking analysis; modify minimum lot width and setbacks for residential and mixed use developments in preferred affordable areas; modify requirements for encroachment into front yard setbacks on corner and sloped lots; modify standards for accessory dwelling units; modify standards for temporary uses; require development within avalanche hazard areas to record a hold harmless agreement; modify explanation of use tables to clarify the meaning of “A” and add administrative review permit; modify permitting requirements for multiple family dwellings in Crystal Bay Tourist, Incline Village Tourist, and Incline Village Commercial; add Schools-Kindergarten through Secondary Schools as a special use in Incline Village Tourist; add multiple family dwellings and employee housing as allowed uses and update special policies in the Ponderosa Ranch regulatory zone; allow single family dwellings by right in the Incline Village 5, Crystal Bay, and East Shore regulatory zones, and require a hold harmless agreement for development in the Incline Village 5 and Crystal Bay regulatory zones; and update special policies for Crystal Bay; and all matters necessarily connected therewith and pertaining thereto; and

(2) Adopt an amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan (the Washoe County Master Plan for Washoe Tahoe) to add the Tahoe Transportation District to the development of a parking management plan; update a section related to transit; update a section related to pedestrian, bicycle, and multi-modal facilities; update planned roadway network project details; update references to University of Nevada, Reno at Tahoe; and add dates to data tables as adopted by the Planning Commission; and if approved, authorize the chair to sign a resolution to this effect. The master plan amendment is subject to approval and a finding of conformance with the Tahoe Regional Plan by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. Community Services.

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, August 26 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent Agenda

11. Department of Transportation, Maintenance and Operations Division, recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chair to sign Rental Agreement 9721 with Cheryl Zaiger for temporary housing located at 3685 Grass Lake Road in South Lake Tahoe, in the amount of $30,700, to commence on November 1, 2025, and terminate on March 31, 2026.

13. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board: 1) In accordance with Chapter 3.13, Section 3.13.030 of County Ordinance Code, Contracting Out, find that specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the work to provide lobbying and consulting services as expected of California Tahoe Alliance members; 2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Agreement 9717 with Platinum Advisors, LLC for the provision of lobbying and consulting services on behalf of the County for the Lake Tahoe Basin, with a not-to-exceed amount of $36,000, and for a period of September 12, 2025, to September 11, 2028; and 3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any further documents determined necessary related to Agreement 9717, including amendments which do not increase not-to-exceed amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, August 27, at 11 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

TRPA Operations & Governance Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m.

5) Discussion and possible recommendation for approval for Release of El Dorado County Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Funds ($30,000.00) towards the Cattlemans Basin/Black Bart Retrofit Project

6) Overview of Mitigation Funds Program (informational)

The regular Governing Board meeting will start no earlier than 9:30 a.m.

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. State Route 28 Spooner Mobility Hub & Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Station Project. Environmental Improvement Program number 03.02.01.0065, TRPA File number EIPC2025-0017

B. 2025 State of the Lake Report by Dr. Stephanie Hampton UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

VIII. APPEALS

A. Victor Elgohary, Appeal of Caillier Single-Family Dwelling Tear Down/Rebuild Project, 425 Pahute Road, Washoe County, NV; Assessor’s Parcel Number: 123-143-21, TRPA File No. ERSP2023-1610, Appeal File No. ADMIN2024-0019

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, August 27 at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS – (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize staff to create a Community Services CIP Project for Phase Two (Implementation) of the Point of Sale (POS) System Project; and, Approve and authorize staff to re-budget $400,000 from the FY25/26 Community Services CIP Budget to the FY26/27 CIP Budget and include an additional $433,302 in FY26/27 for a total Community Services CIP Point of Sale System Project Budget of $833,302 in Fiscal Year 2026/2027. Recommendation for Action: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize staff to create a Community Services CIP Project for Phase Two (Implementation) of the Point of Sale (POS) System Project; and, Approve and authorize staff to re-budget $400,000 from the FY25/26 Community Services CIP Budget to the FY26/27 CIP Budget and include an additional $433,302 in FY26/27 for a total Community Services CIP Point of Sale System Project Budget of $833,302 in Fiscal Year 2026/2027.

2. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Review, Discuss and provide Feedback on Financial Reporting to include the Board Treasurer’s Report, Monthly Bill Pay Report and Monthly District Financial Report. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees will Review, Discuss and provide Feedback on Financial Reporting to include the Board Treasurer’s Report, Monthly Bill Pay Report and Monthly District Financial Report.

3. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for Davis Farr in the Amount of $41,000 for additional work, bringing the Total Contract Agreement to $127,040. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for Davis Farr in the Amount of $41,000 for additional work, bringing the Total Contract Agreement to $127,040.

4. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for US Food Service in the Amount of a $15,000 increase on the Blanket Purchase Order related to Additional Costs and to bring the Total Purchase Order to $640,500. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for US Food Service in the Amount of a $15,000 increase on the Blanket Purchase Order related to Additional Costs and to bring the Total Purchase Order to $640,500.

5. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for Armand Agra Sierra Meats in the Amount of $30,000, increasing the Blanket Purchase Order related to Additional Costs and bringing the Total Purchase Order to $255,000. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve and Authorize Additional Funding for Armand Agra – Sierra Meats in the Amount of $30,000, increasing the Blanket Purchase Order related to Additional Costs and bringing the Total Purchase Order to $255,000.

6. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Approve and Authorize the Board Chair to Sign and Execute a Letter written by the Incline Village General Improvement District (District) to the Nevada Department of Taxation outlining the Districts’ Corrective Action Plan related to the adherence to all applicable Statutes, Regulations, and Policies in the Districts’ Administration of Financial Affairs, such as Expenditures, over Appropriations and Budget Augmentation as outlined in the letter dated July 28, 2025. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve and Authorize the Board Chair to Sign and Execute a Letter written by the Incline Village General Improvement District (District) to the Nevada Department of Taxation outlining the Districts’ Corrective Action Plan related to the adherence to all applicable Statutes, Regulations, and Policies in the Districts’ Administration of Financial Affairs, such as Expenditures, over Appropriations and Budget Augmentation as outlined in the letter dated July 28, 2025.

7. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Review, Discuss, and possibly Approve the Release of Assigned Net Position associated with Effluent Pipeline Project and Revert Funds to its Source of Origin. Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Review, Discuss, and provide Feedback related to the Effluent Pipeline Project Funding Strategy.

8. SUBJECT: (For possible Action) – Review, Discuss and Conduct Incline Village General Improvement District’s General Manager, Robert W. Harrison, Six-Month Performance Evaluation; Direct Staff to work with Board to Establish FY 2026 Goals. Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees Review, Discuss and Conduct the Six-Month Performance Evaluation of District General Manager Robert Harrison; and

1. Direct Staff to Work with the Board to Establish FY 2026 Goals;

2. Identify and Appoint a Board Liaison to Work with the Human Resources Director to Determine an Updated Evaluation Process for the General Managers’ Anticipated 2026 Annual Performance Evaluation.

