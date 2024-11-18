Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, Lake Tahoe Community College, TRPA, STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Public Hearings

6. Master Fee Schedule Amendment to Adopt New Demolition Permit Fee. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Master Schedule of Fees and Charges for City Services to adopt new fee of $430 for demolition permits.

7. Ordinance-Employee Housing Outreach Update and Employee Housing Signage (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an ordinance amending Title 6, Sections 6.15.710, 6.15.730 and 6.30.080 of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to add requirements for employee housing signage, and refer second reading and adoption to the December 10, 2024, meeting.

Regular Unfinished Business

8. Pay for Success Contracts with Live Violence Free and Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to bring back to City Council a contract each with the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and Live Violence Free, based on the Pay for Success Model, in an amount not to exceed $40,000 each.

9. Airport Master Plan Implementation Presentation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to prepare the Airport Layout Plan reflective of the recommended alternative and cost estimates.

Regular New Business

10. Arts, Culture & Tourism Public Art Installation Contract Award. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a contract with Terrie Bennett in an amount not to exceed $100,000 for a public art installation at Lakeview Commons in location “A” or “B”, and appropriating and transferring funds from General Fund ARPA funding Account to Art-Public Art Account.

11. Lease to Locals Program Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion either: 1) Ending Lease to Locals on January 15, 2025, when Placemate’s contract ends; 2) Renewing Placemate’s contract for 12 months to wind down remaining outstanding grants and compliance until January 15, 2026; 3) Reviewing Placemate’s contract for 12 months and extending existing Lease to Locals program through the end of 2025; or 4) Renewing Placemate’s contract for 12 months and amend Lease to Locals Program Guidelines to allow 6-month leases through end of 2025.

12. Establishing Residential Parking Permit (RPP) Zones in the Lakeside Residential Area. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Resolution Establishing Seasonal No Parking Restrictions on Certain Streets in the Lakeside Residential Neighborhood, Accepting $7,500 in Funds from Lakeside Park Association, appropriating $17,500 from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves for Implementation of the Residential Parking Permit Program, and amending the Master Fee Schedule to add a Parking Citation fine of $300 for the no parking areas listed in this Resolution; and 2) Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a Cost-Sharing Agreement with Lakeside Park Association.

13. Ordinance to Amend South Lake Tahoe City Code to Lower Speed Limits on Sections of Pioneer Trail, Ski Run Boulevard, and Lake Tahoe Boulevard (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by the title only) of an Ordinance amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Chapters 4.25.150 through 4.25.180 – Speed Restrictions on Certain Streets and refer to second reading and adoption to the December 10, 2024, meeting.

14. Ratification of Grant Application to California Office of Traffic Safety and Funding Acceptance. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution ratifying the application, authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute agreement, budget, and reimbursement of grant award by California Office of Traffic Safety in amount up to $45,000.00 to facilitate extra enforcement for traffic-related issues for Federal fiscal year 2024/2025, effective October 1, 2024, and ending September 30, 2025.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

7. New Business

Consideration of Approval of Strategies and Outcomes for the 2024-26 Strategic Goals. Approval of Change Order #5 to Contract with Creekside Commercial Builders for the Student Housing Building Project.

View the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, Nov. 20, on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Starting no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

VI. A. Resolution of Enforcement Action: Tahoe Keys SMI, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Suntex”); Unauthorized moorings, Failure to install and maintain water quality best management practices, Failure to pay mooring registration fees, Unauthorized coverage, 2435 East Venice Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA, (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 022-210-032, -040, & -044)

Starting no earlier than 10:30 a.m.

3. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of proposed amendments to Chapter 13 of the TRPA Code of Ordinances, and the Goals and Policies of the Regional Plan, regarding the review and potential approval process for local jurisdiction area plans that propose alternative density and height limits in Centers (for possible action)

4. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the proposed amendments to the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Tahoe Valley Area Plan. The amendments would increase density and establish a minimum density in town centers, clarify use categories, improve residential design standards, clarify Commercial Floor Area, bicycle parking, and vehicle parking requirements for commercial and residential uses. The amendments would increase consistency with recently amended TRPA regulations and state housing regulations (for possible action)

5. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the proposed amendments to the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Tourist Core Area Plan. The amendments would increase density and establish a minimum density in town centers, clarify use categories, improve residential design standards, clarify Commercial Floor Area, bicycle parking, and vehicle parking requirements for commercial and residential uses. The amendments would increase consistency with recently amended TRPA regulations and state housing regulations (for possible action).

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Appreciation of President Peterson (Paul Hughes, General Manager). Adopt Resolution No. 3287-24 in appreciation of President David Peterson.

See the full agenda here .